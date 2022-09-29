Tropical Depression Eleven forms near Cape Verde

A new tropical depression, the eleventh of the current cyclonic season in the Atlantic, formed this Wednesday west of the African islands of Cape Verde, Although it is expected to be “short-lived”, as indicated by the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) of the United States.

This depression “could develop into a short-lived tropical storm. However, the weakening is expected by the end of this (next) week, with the system dissipating on Saturday,” the Miami, Florida-based observatory detailed.

At 1500 GMT, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located 1,110 km (690 miles) west of the Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h (35 miles per hour).

Eleven is currently moving toward the northwest Atlantic and the system is moving at a speed of 15 km/h (9 m/h).

“A slight strengthening is possible today,” according to the NHC, in whose trajectory cone, on Wednesday Eleven will be a tropical storm and on Friday it will degrade again into a depression.

At the moment Eleven does not present any threat on land