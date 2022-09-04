Tropical storm Earl maintains winds of 50 miles per hour: it could leave between two to four inches of rain in Puerto Rico

The tropical storm earlpreviously monitored as Invest 91L, could leave this Saturday on Puerto Rico accumulations of rain of between two to four inches, although in other localized areas the accumulations may be greater, estimated the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan.

However, the accumulations amount to up to six inches, particularly in the eastern third, if the rain activity that can be generated both today and tomorrow, Sunday, is considered.

The agency ruled out that the system, strengthened this afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, represents a direct impact threat to the island.

Although it will not pass over Puerto Rico, the reason such amounts of precipitation can accumulate is that the winds are blowing lightly between six to 15 knots (6.9 to 17.3 miles per hour), said the meteorologist. Cecilia Villanueva.

Map showing the estimated rainfall accumulation in Puerto Rico between 6:00 am on September 3 and 6:00 am on September 5, 2022, due to the passage of Tropical Storm Earl. (WFO San Juan)

“Any downpours that do occur could make local rain accumulations higher, but one way or another the entire island could experience rain during this period. (The rain) will not be continuous, because there are going to be pulses of activity and calmer periods, because it is a tropical storm, but it is still disorganized”, detailed the expert to The new day.

In his most recent full bulletin, issued at 11:00 pm, the National Hurricane Center The NHC reported that Earl’s center of circulation was 90 miles northeast of St. Thomas at 19.5 degrees North latitude and 64.2 degrees West longitude. Its translation movement was towards the west-northwest at a rate of 10 miles per hour and the barometric pressure of the system was 999 millibars (mb).

The maximum sustained winds of the tropical storm are maintained at 50 miles per hour, the speed it reached in the bulletin at 5:00 in the afternoon, according to data collected by a hurricane hunting plane. “Slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days. Tropical storm force winds extend up to 105 miles (165 km) mostly to the north and east of the center,” the report reads.

The projected track of Tropical Storm Earl in the 11:00 p.m. bulletin (Capture)

Regarding winds, the agency indicated that Puerto Rico could experience some gusts.

A slower west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days, followed by a turn to the north on Tuesday. The bulletin further states that on the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass north of the northern Leeward Islands tonight, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico between tonight and Sunday.

There are no watches or warnings issued for any territory by this system.

In its weather hazard outlook, the SNM placed the entire Big Island, as well as Vieques and Culebra, at moderate risk for urban and small stream flooding.

Nevertheless, the areas most likely to experience moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms are the eastern third (which includes the metropolitan area) the north and the interior of the island.

Even these areas could suffer landslides, especially the interior of Puerto Rico, because they are regions that received rains last week and the soils are already saturated.

“The most important thing is that, as we have mentioned in the last few days, regardless of the strength and development of this system, we are not going to have a direct impact. So the potential impacts that we have been mentioning will continue to be in force, so they would be: moderate to heavy rains during the weekend,” Villanueva stressed.

The strongest thunderstorms, too, can generate gusting winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

“Not only today, but also between dawn and tomorrow morning, Sunday, we expect there to be rain activity. But we emphasize that it is a disorganized system and we have to see how the system behaves as it passes close to us”he added.

The most active part of Earl, including its maximum sustained winds, is expected to remain northeast of Puerto Rico. However, the meteorologist recalled that there could be fluctuations that cause a readjustment in the path of the storm, for which she urged the population to remain vigilant.

If there were a change further south in its trajectory, Earl would not impact Puerto Rico, but it would disrupt conditions offshore the Atlantic.

The SNM forecasts that the waves in Atlantic waters fluctuate between six to eight feet high, although occasionally they can be higher. In fact, the weather agency issued a warning for operators of small boats in offshore waters of the Atlantic.

“We now have a moderate risk of rip currents for most of the northern beaches, but by tomorrow we expect some beaches to experience a high risk. It is a long weekend and it is important for people to know that the northern and eastern beaches can be dangerous,” Villanueva pointed out.

As the tropical storm moves further north, it will shift wind direction more from the south-southeast, so moisture in the Caribbean region being pulled in by Earl could bring rain through early next week.

The SNM urged the population to remain vigilant and follow only the forecasts and information from official sources and not from any non-validated page on social networks, to avoid misinformation.

Advice before possible floods

The American Red Cross Chapter of Puerto Rico offered this morning recommendations for the benefit of the population, regarding what to do before and after a flood event.

The organization urged the community to take the necessary preparedness measures in their home during the peak of the hurricane season.

What to do before the floods?

– Know the flood risks of the area.

– Stay off the roads and away from flooding. If you must drive, avoid flooded roads.

– If you are stuck on a flooded road and waters rise around you, quickly get out of the car, move to higher ground and stay there.

– If there are downed power lines on the road or in the streets, do not step on any puddles or stagnant water.

– Follow eviction orders and do not return home until authorities say it is safe.

– Raise the water heater and electrical panel if it is in an area of ​​the house that could be flooded.

– Check if you have an insurance policy that covers floods. If not, find out how to get a flood insurance policy.

– Keep insurance policies, personal identification and other important documents in a sealed plastic bag inside the supply kit.

– Listen to the bulletins provided by official agencies to receive information on floods in your area.

What to do after the floods?

– Return to your home when the official authorities indicate that it is safe.

– Before entering your home, check the exterior for loose electrical wires, affected gas lines or any other damage.

– If you smell natural gas or propane or hear a hissing sound, leave the area immediately and call the fire department.

– If there are loose electrical cables in front of your home, do not walk in puddles of water.

– Keep children and pets away from dangerous areas and flood water.

– Materials such as cleaning products, paints, batteries, contaminated fuel and damaged fuel containers are dangerous. Check with your local authorities for help on how to dispose of these materials and avoid risks.

– During cleaning, wear protective clothing, gloves and boots.

– Check that your food and drinking water are safe. Dispose of items that have been in contact with flood water; including canned food, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottles, among others. If in doubt, you should discard in the trash.