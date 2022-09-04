Tropical Storm Earl slightly increases its speed near Puerto Rico

Tropical storm Earl continues this afternoon, Sunday, its passage close to Puerto Rico and, although its impact will not be direct, the forecast of thunderstorms and downpours that will result in flooding is maintained, according to the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan.

At 5:00 p.m., the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) located Earl at latitude 20 degrees North and longitude 65.2 degrees West. It maintains maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph) and is moving northwest at a rate of 5 mph. On the 11:00 am bulletin, his travel speed was 3 mph.

“On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, then move away from the islands tonight and Monday.” read the newsletter.

Position and possible track of Tropical Storm Earl at 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022. (NOAA)

According to the excessive rainfall forecast for the next 24 hours, in effect until 8:00 am tomorrow, Monday, the largest amount of precipitation is expected in the eastern third (which includes the metropolitan area), the north and the interior of the island.

Rain forecast for the next 24 hours. (Supplied)

These areas could suffer landslides, especially the interior of Puerto Rico, because they are regions that received rains last week and the soils are already saturated.

Earl is expected to produce three to five inches of rain, with isolated totals of eight inches.detailed this morning the SNM.

Tropical storm force winds are also expected to remain off the island. “Locally, winds will remain between 5 and 15 mph with higher gusts…Winty conditions are likely to be seen near thunderstorms.”

Meanwhile, the NHC indicated that the system could experience slow strengthening over the next few days. Tropical storm force winds extend up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) from the center.

Earl could become a hurricane in the next few days, far from Puerto Rico.

As for maritime conditions, the SNM anticipated waves of seven feet or more throughout the Atlantic offshore waters and dangerous conditions for small boat operators. A moderate to high risk of rip currents is also in effect at all local beaches.

As the tropical storm moves further north, it will shift the wind direction more from the south-southeast, so moisture in the Caribbean region being carried away by Earl could bring rain through early in the week.

The American Red Cross Chapter of Puerto Rico offered recommendations on Saturday for the benefit of the population, regarding what to do before and after a flood event.

What to do before the floods?

Know the flood risks of the area.

Stay off the roads and away from floodwaters. If you must drive, avoid flooded roads.

If you’re stuck on a flooded road and waters rise around you, quickly get out of the car, move to higher ground, and stay there.

If there are downed power lines on the road or in the streets, do not step into any puddles or standing water.

Follow eviction orders and do not return home until authorities say it is safe.

Raise the water heater and electrical panel if it is in an area of ​​the house that could be flooded.

Check to see if you have an insurance policy that covers flooding. If not, find out how to get a flood insurance policy.

Keep insurance policies, personal identification, and other important documents in a sealed plastic bag inside your supply kit.

Listen to the bulletins provided by official agencies to receive information on floods in your area.

What to do after the floods?

Return home when official authorities say it is safe.

Before entering your home, check the exterior for loose electrical wires, compromised gas lines, or other damage.

If you smell natural gas or propane or hear a hissing sound, leave the area immediately and call the fire department.

If there are loose electrical wires in front of your home, don’t step into puddles of water.

Keep children and pets away from dangerous areas and floodwaters.

Materials such as cleaning products, paints, batteries, contaminated fuel, and damaged fuel containers are dangerous. Check with your local authorities for help on how to dispose of these materials and avoid risks.

During cleanup, wear protective clothing, gloves, and boots.

Check that your food and drinking water are safe. Dispose of items that have been in contact with flood water; including canned food, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottles, among others. If in doubt, you should discard in the trash.