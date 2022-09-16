Tropical Storm Fiona continues to approach the Caribbean with 50 mph winds

Due to the shear winds and dry air that it continued to face for the past few hours, the tropical storm fiona dawned this Friday less organized than it looked yesterday night, factors that caused it to reduce its maximum sustained winds to 50 miles per hour (mph), reported the national hurricane center (NHC, in English).

In its intermediate bulletin at 8:00 am, the weather agency stated that the center of circulation of the low pressure system is located at latitude 15.8 degrees North and longitude 58.8 degrees West, specifically, 175 miles east of the island of Guadalupe. These islands could begin to experience tropical storm conditions with heavy rains in the next few hours.

Yesterday the center of circulation of the storm was at latitude 16 degrees North and today it dropped to 15 degrees North, a fact that is explained by the strengthening of a high pressure system to the north, right in the center of the Atlantic Ocean. As long as the high pressure system remains strong, the tropical storm will not take a turn north of the Caribbean.

The cyclone maintains a translation movement to the west at a rate of 15 mph.

This bulletin, like the one at 5:00 am, has data collected by a hurricane hunter plane during a reconnaissance flight made at dawn. Additionally, it is supported by analysis of satellite imagery showing that the system’s sustained wind field has shrunk and now extends as little as 125 miles from the center and not as far as 140 miles, as was the case yesterday.

Among the reasons for these changes in intensity, the NHC explained in its 5:00 am discussion that shear winds in the region where Fiona is located caused the storm’s circulation center to be exposed to the west of the area of ​​strong convection (where intense thunderstorms with strong winds develop). sustained).

Climatologically, any tropical cyclone that has an exposed circulation center and not covered by its convection area is a system that does not develop or intensify rapidly, while making any medium-term forecast more complex and erratic.

However, the NHC indicated that its analysis coincides with the projection of most models for the next two to three days: all project a slight strengthening in the next 24 to 36 hours, while maintaining a movement towards the west-northwest. .

In large part, the strengthening projection takes into account that Fiona will enter the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, which could give her enough energy to strengthen. However, while the storm will have enough energy to gain intensity, it will continue to face shear in the region, so it is not entirely clear when it might strengthen and how significant it will be.

Official track of Tropical Storm Fiona, according to the 5:00 am bulletin on September 16, 2022. (NHC/NOAA)

“Models agree that Fiona should move generally west over the next few days, south of the subtropical ridge across the central and western Atlantic. This motion will carry the center of the storm over the Leeward Islands tonight and near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday into early Sunday.”the agency noted in its discussion.

At the moment, the tropical storm watch is maintained for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the Virgin Islands. If the charted forecast continues, a tropical storm warning could be issued later this Friday.

A tropical storm watch means that storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, a warning implies that conditions are imminent within the next 36 hours or less.

Currently, Puerto Rico has a 50 to 60 percent chance of experiencing sustained tropical storm force winds in the next few days. These percentages could increase as the atmospheric phenomenon approaches.

Map showing the probability of sustained storm force winds for the next five days. (NHC/NOAA)

According to the NHC projection, tropical storm conditions could begin to be felt tomorrow, Saturday, in the morning with some showers and thunderstorms, and then the winds in the afternoon, when the center of circulation approaches.