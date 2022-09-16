News

Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic 0:45

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.

Packing 50 mph winds with even higher gusts, the storm was more than a thousand miles east of the Leeward Islands as it strengthened from a tropical depression Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla.

Additional tropical storm watches or warnings are possible Thursday for parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, the hurricane center said.

Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to move west in the next few days.

“On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move across the Leeward Islands on Friday afternoon and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.” the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to bring up to 5 inches of rain to the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, according to forecasters. The maximum rainfall can reach more than 20 centimeters.

“These rains can produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher ground,” the hurricane center explained.

By early next week, the system is forecast to be near Hispaniola, where it will weaken from interaction with the island’s mountainous terrain.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brazil Elections: The fierce electoral battle in Brazil’s social networks: from cute videos to falsehoods and memes | International

11 mins ago

Invest 96L becomes the seventh tropical depression of the season

22 mins ago

Diosdado Cabello attacked Luis Fonsi and threatened the Chavista officials who go to his concert

33 mins ago

Feds Arrest Drug Gang Members Linked to Over 18 Murders

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button