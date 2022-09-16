Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic 0:45

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.

Packing 50 mph winds with even higher gusts, the storm was more than a thousand miles east of the Leeward Islands as it strengthened from a tropical depression Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla.

Additional tropical storm watches or warnings are possible Thursday for parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, the hurricane center said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move across the Leeward Islands on Friday afternoon and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.” the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to bring up to 5 inches of rain to the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, according to forecasters. The maximum rainfall can reach more than 20 centimeters.

“These rains can produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher ground,” the hurricane center explained.

By early next week, the system is forecast to be near Hispaniola, where it will weaken from interaction with the island’s mountainous terrain.