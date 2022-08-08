Tropical wave would bring heavy downpours and thunderstorms

A weak tropical wave is passing near the Puerto Rico region which will cause an increase in rain activity around the island.

“Tropical wave increases the frequency of downpours and thunderstorms. This activity is expected to continue, with gusts of wind,” reported the National Meteorological Service in San Juan (SNM).

According to the SNM forecast, the greatest impact of downpours would be on the east and west of Puerto Rico with between 60 and 70 percent chance of rain, while the center and interior have a 50 percent chance.

As a tropical wave passes through, there will be an increase in storm activity. Marine conditions will also deteriorate. As a tropical wave passes, there will be an increase in storm activity. Maritime conditions will also deteriorate.#PRwx #UVSIwx pic.twitter.com/W3jDVRI7CU — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 7, 2022