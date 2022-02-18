Trump’s legal problems worsen and could affect him politically

Why should Trump appear to testify in New York? 1:11

(CNN) — Arguably the master of the art of the deal. But Donald Trump’s true superpower is his talent for wriggling out of responsibility after navigating close to the law and the normal rules of politics, business and life in a way that would have destroyed most public figures long ago. weather.

However, having bounced back from a lifetime of corporate failures, scandals and impeachment, it may soon be time to consider whether the former president’s talent for impunity is starting to falter after a string of legal defeats has narrowed the net of scrutiny. around it.

In the latest blow Thursday, a New York judge ruled that Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, must testify in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into their business practices. It has not been, far from it, Trump’s only difficult day in court.

Although it seems that it is getting further into a legal quagmire, there are some obvious caveats to be made. Virtually everyone who has bet that Trump’s run-ins with the law, truth and reality would doom his career has been wrong since his stormy entry into the 2016 presidential campaign. And his refusal to live by the rules that govern everyone else is, in fact, a key ingredient of his political appeal to millions of voters.

Those followers see their own contempt for elites and authority reflected in their outrages and crusades. Trump remains the dominant force in the Republican Party, even outside of office. And, in all the latest legal threats he is currently facing, the former president’s guilt has yet to be proven.

If his losing streak continues, the legal protections offered by the presidency could further convince Trump of the advantages of another campaign as he prepares for 2024. But even his fortune could run out at some point, and he may have a harder time avoiding it. the consequences of their political transgressions and alleged violations of the law.

Behind the scenes of Republican politics, the rising tides of the scandal could lead to conversations about whether Trump is the ideal standard-bearer for the party going forward, at least when it comes to a critical general election audience in moderate suburbs. rich in votes Some Republicans already fear that Trump’s obsession with his false claims that he was illegally ousted from power will overshadow a midterm GOP election campaign focused on high inflation and gas prices, anger over school closures and immigration.

A recent CNN poll backed up the idea that Trump’s appeal may not be as strong as it once was. About 50% of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents to the SSRS poll said they wanted the GOP to re-nominate him, while 49% wanted someone else. The more the former president is punished, the more open some of these voters might be to a candidate who promises Trumpism without Trump.

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” that if the former president’s legal troubles escalate, they won’t go unnoticed among potential 2024 candidates.

“Not only is the retired former president watching this from Florida, but I would also point out that potential 2024 Republican candidates, I think, are paying close attention to this,” Farah Griffin said.

“There’s a lot of people, getting ready — considering — running. And they’re looking for that lane of an opening where Trump is weakened… If you’re a Mike Pompeo or a Mike Pence, this opens a window for you if it goes further,” he added. .

Still, there is much that can be fixed with the $122 million in political warfare funds that the former president has already amassed. And Trump would have to be seriously hurt politically and legally for a big Republican rising star to openly face him in the 2024 primary. The former president will also benefit from the power of the conservative media to shape the perceptions of grassroots voters. of the GOP and to spread misinformation about pending legal cases against him.

The right-wing machine’s zeal for Trump was on display again this week with its willingness to exaggerate its claims that Hillary Clinton’s campaign spied on her White House and the Trump Organization. The allegations stemmed from distortions in a cryptic legal presentation by special counsel John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Trump and Russia.

A losing streak in court

Thursday’s ruling, related to a civil investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, caps another losing streak for the former president. In a related development earlier in the week, his former accountants, Mazars, reneged on a decade of financial documents they had prepared for him. Given that he is being investigated for having inflated his assets to obtain loans and underestimated his value for tax purposes, this seems very serious for the former president.

And he continues to have bad days in court. Thursday’s ruling came shortly after the Supreme Court scuttled Trump’s attempt to keep White House documents secret in the face of the House investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. His defeat raised the likelihood that the commission could broadly reconstruct the Trump team’s attempt to steal the election and prevent the inauguration of Joe Biden and the extent of his role in planning or inciting the insurrection. .

Once again, however, the political dynamics in a deeply divided nation may end up shielding Trump from the worst damage of a damning final commission report.

But his troubles don’t end in Washington. Last month, a Georgia judge granted a district attorney’s request for a special grand jury to investigate his pressure on local officials to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

And there are multiple other probes and legal investigations Trump is facing. The Justice Department, for example, is investigating a scheme to sit down fake voters who supported him and his lies about voter fraud. He is also the subject of several personal lawsuits, including one from his niece Mary Trump over her estate and one from his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

For any normal person, an encounter with the law is a cause of extreme stress and financial anxiety. Few people have ever faced the avalanche of responsibilities that Trump now faces.

However, the former president has lived his entire life in a maelstrom of scandals, controversies, legal labyrinths, risks of financial ruin and grudges that he has chosen or from which he will never back down. Far from dejected from being dogged by legal and political scrutiny, Trump seems to grow stronger with it, turning the attacks to create a cult of victimhood around himself that his voters identify with.

For example, when Mazars dumped him, Trump launched a furious counterattack, making an unsubstantiated claim about his wealth — apparently some $6 billion — and portraying himself as the victim of a massive plot. He claimed that Mazars withdrew due to “vicious intimidation” attacks on him by New York legal authorities.

“This crime against me is the continuation of a witch hunt the likes of which this country has never seen,” Trump wrote, demagoguery of his legal troubles for political gain by suggesting the black prosecutors pursuing him are racially motivated. .

Trump rolls out familiar legal playbook

Trump’s playbook is already underway after his latest setbacks.

First, the former president’s lawyers announced an immediate appeal. It’s on his right. But it is also consistent with his earlier legal strategy of seeking to bind the system in endless litigation to avoid the moment of truth.

Trump, for example, went all the way to the Supreme Court in his unsuccessful attempt to withhold White House call logs, recordings and other documents from the January 6 commission. He has invoked what many experts consider outrageous claims of executive privilege to try to prevent the committee from speaking to key witnesses.

In 2020, Trump and his allies mounted dozens of cases alleging voter fraud, though many were thrown out by judges. Following another Trump tactic, these maneuvers are based on his belief that any trial against him is based not on the law, but on prejudice against him.

And, in another proven tactic, the Trump team attacked the judge after Thursday’s ruling.

“I’m not surprised,” said Trump attorney Ronald Fischetti. “I did not believe at all that we were going to win before this judge.”

“We lost before arguing,” he added. “I told my client, so I had no hope that this judge would give us the relief we wanted.”

The former president’s team argues that Trump is the innocent victim of a political vendetta led by Democrats like James, who fear he will regain the White House in the next presidential election. And his team warns that the effort to force a statement from him during the civil lawsuit is a ploy to endanger him in a separate criminal investigation being mounted by the Manhattan district attorney.

But as part of his investigation, James has alleged numerous “misleading statements and omissions” in tax filings and financial statements used to obtain loans. A statement from Trump would not only threaten to delve into the opaque world of the family business, it would also be a potentially legally dangerous exercise for a client with a reputation for exaggeration and an often distant relationship with the truth.

Trump and his children would have the option of asserting their Fifth Amendment right to protect themselves against self-incrimination. But the meeting could provide some nervous moments for the lawyers tasked with keeping him out of trouble.

And, more broadly, there is also the possibility that a cascade of troublesome legal issues will soon begin to cast doubt on his famous political impunity.