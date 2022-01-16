Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote

Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump returns to the cry “Let’s take back America”. The former US president took the stage in Florence, Arizona, for an hour and a half show in front of thousands of his supporters, also focusing on the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6. “The real insurrection was November 3”, the day of Election Day 2020: “Why don’t the Democrats investigate that?”, The tycoon asked rhetorically, describing the protesters now under investigation as “persecuted”. “They are living hell: they must be able to see their lawyers. And if we think they are innocent then we should help them defend themselves “, he explained to the audience, criticizing the” enemy “Liz Cheney, the Republican who sits on the investigative commission on January 6, and hovering the hypothesis that the FBI was behind it. the revolt.

The harshest words, however, he addressed to Joe Biden and the Democrats, increasingly driven by an “evil spirit of left-wing fascism.” “We knew Joe Biden wasn’t going to be good, but few knew it was going to be such a disaster. He humiliated the country on the international stage, “Trump thundered amid applause from the audience, also referring to the” disaster “in Afghanistan, for which” no head has fallen “.

Russian President Putin, added Trump, “plays with the United States” while the Democrats “destroy the country”: with their vaccine obligations they are wresting Americans ‘dignity and freedoms’, as well as trying to transform America in a Communist country. “Now that’s enough, they have to leave our children alone. Now just take science lessons from a party that tells us that men are women, that women are men, and that babies can be killed after birth, ”added Trump. “After everything Biden has done, there’s only one thing we can do, and that’s Make America Great Again. And – he concluded – we will ban men from participating in sports for women. Now that’s enough, when it’s too much is too much ».