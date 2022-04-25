Health

try these vitamins, you will be speechless

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Lack of sleep is a problem that unites many people: a solution lies in the intake of some vitamins.

Insomnia is a problem that unites many people and could have different origins and natures. The most common is certainly associated with stressful and agitated situations, which inevitably cause a real difficulty in falling asleep. Furthermore, this condition should not be underestimated, especially because sleep is a very important component in the life of a human being.

Sleep: here are which vitamins you need to take (Pexels)
Sleep: here are which vitamins you need to take (Pexels)

On average, each individual should sleep 7/8 hours a night, times that – according to science and medicine – are perfect for regenerating and allowing the body to regain the energy consumed during the day. Sleeping well means strengthening the body e perform at their best in any business. Insomnia can cause psychophysical disorders, but also pathologies due to a weakening of the immune system.

In short, there are particular periods in which you are unable to fall asleep, but if the condition persists over time, it is necessary to absolutely remedy it. One of the most effective solutions lies in the integration of certain vitamins. Let’s explore the topic together in the next paragraph.

Sleep: Take these vitamins for better sleep

Surely the substance generally associated with sleep regulation is melatonina hormone capable of adjust the sleep-wake rhythms of the brain and promote body relaxation. There are small tablets on the market to be taken before bedtime, capable of producing drowsiness thanks to the presence of melatonin. In addition to this, we can refer to other vitamins specifications.

Vitamin B6, magnesium and potassium - also sleep regulators (Pexels)
Vitamin B6, magnesium and potassium – also sleep regulators (Pexels)

Among the vitamins we can mention the B6but also magnesium and potassium. We refer to perfect substances to promote the proper functioning of the metabolism, as mood regulators. Very often, in fact, the lack of sleep derives from periods of stress, anguish and nervousness – easily countered thanks to the intake of these three very important elements.

We must think of the body as a machine: for it to function correctly it needs certain requirements and devices, just as the body needs the right amount of vitamins and mineral salts to make the most of its potential. For further clarification, please contact your primary care physician.

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

In Lombardy 18 victims and 2,359 new cases, 387 are from Brescia

4 mins ago

Loss of energy, slow metabolism and poor attention could be caused by this wrong but often underestimated behavior

15 mins ago

Covid in Sicily, the new positives drop to 1,777: 7 victims in 24 hours

27 mins ago

How Bolivia has escaped the inflation sweeping Latin America (and why it’s not as good news as it seems)

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button