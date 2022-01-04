“Tsunami” Omicron on the USA: one million cases in 24 hours

The new variant of Sars-Cov-2 known as Omicron it is rapidly spreading to the United States as well. According to reports from Johns Hopkins University, well over a million cases (1,042,000, to be precise) would have been registered in just 24 hours, many of which can be traced back to the virus strain from South Africa.

Last week, however, the record of 590 thousand cases was reached, more than double the previous week. In short, experts speak of a real tsunami. Last May, India recorded the largest number of infections, with 414,000 infections in 24 hours.

According to what was reported by the Cnn, at the moment over 103 thousand people positive for the virus would be hospitalized in the hospitals. In this case too, this is a rapidly growing number, given that for the first time in the United States hospitalizations exceeded 100,000 in four months. According to the data reported by Bloomberg, since the beginning of the declared health emergency in the USA, more than 56 million infections have occurred, with almost 830 thousand victims. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) also underlined that Omicron currently represents 58.6% of the variants in circulation.

Precisely because of this surge in the virus, the CDC would also be thinking, after only a week, of reviewing its decision to relax the containment measures.

According to the latest statements by the White House medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, an increase in infections was foreseeable. “ The further we go, the less serious the consequences. It is very important to see the difference between hospitalizations and deaths. But I am very concerned by the tens of millions of people who are not vaccinated because while many will have no symptoms, others will face serious consequences. “, he affirmed. Omicron is much more contagious than Delta, Fauci explained, however the data collected so far suggests a different one” less severe “, with less severe symptoms.

Meanwhile Starbucks has informed its employees that by 9 February they will have to be fully vaccinated, otherwise, they will be required to carry out a test on a weekly basis.