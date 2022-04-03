Tuca Ferretti supported Carlos Felipe after an error against Pumas

Edgar Malagon Medel

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti regretted that carlos philip rodriguez has made the mistake that cost FC Juarez lose against Pumas at home, especially because Tuca considered that the goalkeeper was giving a great performance with several good saves at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

“I feel sad for Felipe because the truth is he was giving a super performance, he was playing very well, I had saved a very complicated ball in the second half and naturally what I mentioned, we are human beings and the mistake comes and makes me sad because you want your players to perform as well as possible. Several players were playing well, from my part they will continue to receive confidence, like everyone else”, he expressed.

The tuka pointed out that players are not disposable every time they make a mistake and regretted that the Braves are the last place in the Table of Quotients and they can’t get out of the bottom of the classification in Liga MX either.

“They are not Kleenex that you use and throw away. They are human beings and we have to understand them tooBecause if it were that simple we would have to have 200 players so that every time someone makes a mistake we have to change it”, he pointed out.

“The situation, I insist again, is very complicated, very unpleasant, we all live it, we all feel it and we all want to get out of this situation”.

