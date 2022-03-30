Tuca Ferretti to America? Like this it could arrive like technical director

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 30.03.2022 11:25:28





The America don’t throw in the towel on this one Closure 2022 beyond that already had to dismiss Santiago Solari in full competition; however, apart from this, the club andto begin to see options like DT for the Opening 2022because it should be remembered that at the moment he has an interim strategist in the person of Fernando Ortiz.

And although different names have sounded to reach the blue-cream bench as Nicholas Larcamon or Ricardo La Volpein the north of the country the name of a DT has come to light that he could take control of the Eagles.

According to the journalist willie gonzalezfrom the Monterrey radio RG La Deportivathe Tuca Ferretti is an option to get to Nest in summer. The information was revealed once on the show was debating about the future of Tata Martino in the Tri.

“Tuca goes to America. Do you know why he goes to America? He is going to solve the problem of Americathey just like ours”, he threw willie gonzalezwho referred to the big clubs now turn to see Monterreysince the Tri would also have the option Louse Herrera.

They will keep the interim

The Eagles their objective for the moment is to keep Fernando Ortiz in the interim, with the aim of still aspiring to the leagueeven though it would be in the summer when they make known the name of the strategist with which they will start a new project for the second half of the year.