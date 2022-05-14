Tuca Ferretti wants to train in Mexico, despite offers from Europe

Midtime Editorial

He likes Liga MX! Ricardo Ferrettiformer coach of FC Juarez Bravesmade clear his intentions to remain as strategist in the MX League. This despite the fact that he has received a ten offers to direct abroad, even in Europe. After the challenging challenge that he had with the group from Chihuahua, Ferretti He already has his sights set on his next project.

Where will Ricardo Ferretti direct?

The FC Juarez Braves they had to pay a fine 80 million pesos after failing to get off the bottom of the table during the Closure 2022, under the command of Ricardo Ferretti. Mission that, in hindsight, the coach coldly analyzes.

“I’ve had a lot of offers. Brazil, Europe, GreeceWhat 10 offers, very good financially; I want to continue working here,” said the Tuca Ferretti in an interview with ESPN. The former coach of tigers also indicated that the directive of braves asked him to continue leading the projectHowever, did not feel with the “momentum” to stay ahead of the team.

“I feel good, because I am a person always looking to learnand a not pleasant experience, in the soccer aspect, because in the other it is pure gratitude to the group that invited me to work, but I feel that I get positive things from all this“.

“I learned and realized that decisions made without much knowledge or brain, it costs you more; I got carried away by passion and the pleasure of training and I thought I could reverse a complicated option”, it is currently unknown what the next project he decides to lead will be Ricardo Ferrettihowever, everything indicates that it would be in the MX League.