Tunden Eleazar Gómez for what he published on International Women’s Day

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Eleazar Gómez is receiving criticism after making a publication regarding International Women’s Day: an image in purple, a symbol of the feminist struggle, accompanied by a heart of the same color, a situation that unleashed the anger of netizens, who branded him a hypocrite.

On November 5, 2020, the actor was arrested in Mexico City after neighbors called the police after hearing the cries for help from his then-partner Tefi Valenzuela.

The lawsuit proceeded for the crime of family violence and five months later the actor was released with three years of probation. Now, almost a year after being released from prison, the actor gives something to talk about with this publication in which women criticize him and point out that he is hypocritical.

“Really? When it is known that he assaulted so many girls.” “Go on”. “You have the right to change, to reconsider, but putting the purple color as a symbol of women’s day is like a mockery, after what you did to a woman.” “Hypocrisy in all its maximum expression that bear dog”, reads between the comments.

A netizen condemned the fact that the actor supposedly erased the “uncomfortable comments”, saying that “he who owes nothing fears nothing”.

“I’ll guess the court asked you to do this or is it part of your probation, when everyone knows that you abused more than one woman, now you put this, no offense but what a coward of you and the net that it is bad that you delete the comments on that nothing owes nothing fears and I hope that people sleep peacefully knowing that they ruined the lives of others “.

Her sister, the actress Zoraida Gómez shared a reflection on this day of commemoration of the struggle of women, and congratulated those who have been brave.

“I’m going to congratulate all the brave, successful, passionate women; all those women who fight for what they want, so it’s our day, we have to have a good time and do what we like. We’re going to give it value and importance”, He expressed in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

In March 2021, Eleazar reappeared on his social networks to apologize to the women he attacked, and in particular to the model Tefi Valenzuela.

“Now released and with much more peace of mind, I want to start by offering a public apology to those who have felt offended or attacked by my behavior,” said the actor through a video from his Instagram.

He also assured that it had never been his “intention to hurt anyone” and dedicated a special apology to his ex-partner, who accused him of physically assaulting her and attempting on her life in November 2020.

“I especially want to offer this apology from the bottom of my heart to Stephanie Valenzuela for whatever wrong she has put her through,” Gomez said.

In the video Eleazar also explained that he was in the process of starting his therapies and becoming “a better person.”

This was one of the conditions that the judge imposed on his departure, as Valenzuela explained to the media at the time.

“Today, after these five very difficult months, I want to assure you that in addition to regret and pain, I grew up, learned and reconsidered,” said the actor of “Dare to Dream” (2009) and thanked his fans and family for their support during the process.

—The color purple in the feminist struggle

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a date on which 129 textile workers who died in a fire caused by the owner of the Triangle Shirtwaist shirt factory in 1908 are remembered.

That day, the women were on strike to demand equal pay, shorter working hours and time to breastfeed their children, reasons why the owners of the Cotton Textile Factory in Washington Square, New York, They decided to lock them up so they could do their day.

A legend of the facts tells that when the owner set fire to the building, the employees were working with violet fabrics, the color that the smoke from the place was painted.

Some versions indicate that this is why feminist movements take up this color as their flag.

Although there are also those who argue that if feminism fights for the equality of men and women, when joining the classic blue and pink, the result is violet, which is the color of equality.

For their part, the English suffragettes took up this color, along with green and white. This, according to the English activist Emmeline Pethick, because “violet is the color of sovereigns, it symbolizes the royal blood that runs through the veins of each fighter for the right to vote, it symbolizes their awareness of freedom and dignity. White symbolizes honesty in private and political life. Green symbolizes hope for a new beginning.”

