Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.19:53
Second Half ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.19:53
Foul by Serdar Dursun (Turkey).19:53
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53
Offside. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Serdar Dursun is caught offside.02:29
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.02:27
Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:27
Shot rejected. Berkan Kutlu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.02:26
Shot saved. Orkun Kökcü (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:24
Mert Müldür (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:43
Foul by Mert Müldür (Turkey).19:43
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:43
Goals! Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0. Mert Müldür (Turkey) header from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross after a corner kick.
Look at the player’s profile Mert Müldür02:20
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.02:20
Failed attempt. Reece Styche (Gibraltar) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Chipolina with a cross from a set piece situation.02:19
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).19:40
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:40
Substitution, Gibraltar. Erin Barnett replaces Jack Sergeant.19:40
Substitution, Turkey. Berkan Kutlu replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.19:40
Goals! Turkey 5, Gibraltar 0. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.02:17
Shot saved. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal.02:15
Shot saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.02:13
Shot rejected. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.02:12
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Louie Annesley.02:12
Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.02:12
Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a headed pass.02:11
Failed attempt. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Baris Alper Yilmaz.02:09
Failed attempt. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.02:07
Shot rejected. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.02:06
Shot rejected. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:03
Failed attempt. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high following a corner.02:02
Failed attempt. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross after a corner kick.02:01
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.02:01
Shot rejected. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.2:00 am
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.01:59
Substitution, Turkey. Kenan Karaman replaces Halil Dervisoglu.19:27
Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Dursun replaces Burak Yilmaz.19:26
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.01:52
Shot rejected. Ridvan Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:52
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:24
Goals! Turkey 4, Gibraltar 0. Merih Demiral (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.
Look at the player’s profile Merih Demiral01:50
Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).19:37
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:37
Shot rejected. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:47
Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).19:37
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:37
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).19:19
Scott Wiseman (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:19
Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Tjay De Barr.19:17
Substitution, Gibraltar. Mohamed Badr Hassan replaces Liam Walker.19:17
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.01:36
Shot saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz.01:35
Failed attempt. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu with a cross following a corner kick.half past one
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.01:29
Failed attempt. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross after a corner kick.01:24
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.01:23
Shot saved. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.01:19
Offside. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Ridvan Yilmaz is caught offside.19:08
Offside. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.19:07
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).19:15
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:05
Failed attempt. Ridvan Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:03
Substitution, Turkey. Mert Müldür replaces Mehmet Zeki Çelik.19:03
Substitution, Turkey. Ridvan Yilmaz replaces Caner Erkin.19:03
Second Half begins Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0.23:14
Substitution, Gibraltar. Joseph Chipolina replaces Ethan Jolley.19:03
Substitution, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro replaces Julian Valarino.19:02
First Half ends, Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0.19:01
Shot saved. Caner Erkin (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.00:58
Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:47
Foul by Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar).18:47
Failed attempt. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü.00:56
Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).18:45
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.18:45
Hand ball by Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey).00:55
Goals! Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz with a cross.00:48
Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:41
Foul by Julian Valarino (Gibraltar).18:41
Shot rejected. Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.00:46
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey).18:49
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:39
Goals! Turkey 2, Gibraltar 0. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:44
Shot saved. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:38
Failed attempt. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.00:38
Shot rejected. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.00:37
Foul by Caner Erkin (Turkey).18:35
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:35
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.00:35
Failed attempt. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.00:33
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.00:30
Shot saved. Caner Erkin (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:29
Caner Erkin (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:28
Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).18:28
Offside. Halil Dervisoglu tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.18:27
Offside. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Caner Erkin is caught offside.18:26
Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.00:12
Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:25
Foul by Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar).18:25
Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).18:24
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:24
Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) was sent off.18:22
VAR decision: no increase in Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) card.18:22
Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:23
Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).18:23
Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey).18:17
Louie Annesley (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:17
Offside. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.00:01
Foul by Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey).18:12
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:12
Goals! Turkey 1, Gibraltar 0. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.23:49
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.23:45
Merih Demiral (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:07
Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).18:07
Failed attempt. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caner Erkin with a cross.23:34
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.23:19
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.23:17
First half begins.23:14
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up00:11