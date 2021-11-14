Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.19:53

90 ‘+ 5’ Second Half ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.19:53

90 ‘+ 5’ Foul by Serdar Dursun (Turkey).19:53

90 ‘+ 5’ Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53

90 ‘+ 1’ Offside. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Serdar Dursun is caught offside.02:29

88 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.02:27

88 ‘ Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:27

88 ‘ Shot rejected. Berkan Kutlu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.02:26

87 ‘ Shot saved. Orkun Kökcü (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:24

85 ‘ Mert Müldür (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:43

85 ‘ Foul by Mert Müldür (Turkey).19:43

85 ‘ Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:43

84 ‘ Goals! Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0. Mert Müldür (Turkey) header from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross after a corner kick. Look at the player’s profile Mert Müldür02:20

83 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.02:20

83 ‘ Failed attempt. Reece Styche (Gibraltar) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Chipolina with a cross from a set piece situation.02:19

82 ‘ Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).19:40

82 ‘ Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:40

82 ‘ Substitution, Gibraltar. Erin Barnett replaces Jack Sergeant.19:40

82 ‘ Substitution, Turkey. Berkan Kutlu replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.19:40

81 ‘ Goals! Turkey 5, Gibraltar 0. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.02:17

80 ‘ Shot saved. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal.02:15

78 ‘ Shot saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.02:13

78 ‘ Shot rejected. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.02:12

77 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Louie Annesley.02:12

77 ‘ Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.02:12

77 ‘ Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a headed pass.02:11

75 ‘ Failed attempt. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Baris Alper Yilmaz.02:09

75 ‘ Failed attempt. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.02:07

74 ‘ Shot rejected. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.02:06

72 ‘ Shot rejected. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:03

71 ‘ Failed attempt. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high following a corner.02:02

71 ‘ Failed attempt. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross after a corner kick.02:01

70 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.02:01

70 ‘ Shot rejected. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.2:00 am

70 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.01:59

69 ‘ Substitution, Turkey. Kenan Karaman replaces Halil Dervisoglu.19:27

69 ‘ Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Dursun replaces Burak Yilmaz.19:26

66 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.01:52

66 ‘ Shot rejected. Ridvan Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:52

66 ‘ Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:24

65 ‘ Goals! Turkey 4, Gibraltar 0. Merih Demiral (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross. Look at the player’s profile Merih Demiral01:50

64 ‘ Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).19:37

64 ‘ Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:37

63 ‘ Shot rejected. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:47

62 ‘ Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).19:37

62 ‘ Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:37

61 ‘ Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).19:19

61 ‘ Scott Wiseman (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:19

59 ‘ Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Tjay De Barr.19:17

59 ‘ Substitution, Gibraltar. Mohamed Badr Hassan replaces Liam Walker.19:17

58 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.01:36

57 ‘ Shot saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz.01:35

55 ‘ Failed attempt. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu with a cross following a corner kick.half past one

54 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.01:29

53 ‘ Failed attempt. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross after a corner kick.01:24

53 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.01:23

52 ‘ Shot saved. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.01:19

50 ‘ Offside. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Ridvan Yilmaz is caught offside.19:08

49 ‘ Offside. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.19:07

47 ‘ Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).19:15

47 ‘ Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:05

46 ‘ Failed attempt. Ridvan Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:03

45 ‘ Substitution, Turkey. Mert Müldür replaces Mehmet Zeki Çelik.19:03

45 ‘ Substitution, Turkey. Ridvan Yilmaz replaces Caner Erkin.19:03

Second Half begins Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0.23:14

45 ‘ Substitution, Gibraltar. Joseph Chipolina replaces Ethan Jolley.19:03

45 ‘ Substitution, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro replaces Julian Valarino.19:02

45 ‘+ 4’ First Half ends, Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0.19:01

45 ‘+ 4’ Shot saved. Caner Erkin (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.00:58

45 ‘+ 3’ Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:47

45 ‘+ 3’ Foul by Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar).18:47

45 ‘+ 1’ Failed attempt. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü.00:56

45 ‘ Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).18:45

45 ‘ Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.18:45

44 ‘ Hand ball by Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey).00:55

41 ‘ Goals! Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz with a cross.00:48

41 ‘ Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:41

41 ‘ Foul by Julian Valarino (Gibraltar).18:41

41 ‘ Shot rejected. Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.00:46

39 ‘ Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey).18:49

39 ‘ Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:39

38 ‘ Goals! Turkey 2, Gibraltar 0. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:44

37 ‘ Shot saved. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:38

36 ‘ Failed attempt. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.00:38

36 ‘ Shot rejected. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.00:37

35 ‘ Foul by Caner Erkin (Turkey).18:35

35 ‘ Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:35

34 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.00:35

31 ‘ Failed attempt. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.00:33

31 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.00:30

31 ‘ Shot saved. Caner Erkin (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:29

28 ‘ Caner Erkin (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:28

28 ‘ Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).18:28

28 ‘ Offside. Halil Dervisoglu tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.18:27

26 ‘ Offside. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Caner Erkin is caught offside.18:26

26 ‘ Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.00:12

26 ‘ Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:25

26 ‘ Foul by Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar).18:25

25 ‘ Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).18:24

25 ‘ Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:24

22 ‘ Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) was sent off.18:22

21 ‘ VAR decision: no increase in Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) card.18:22

19 ‘ Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:23

19 ‘ Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).18:23

18 ‘ Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey).18:17

18 ‘ Louie Annesley (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:17

17 ‘ Offside. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.00:01

13 ‘ Foul by Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey).18:12

13 ‘ Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:12

11 ‘ Goals! Turkey 1, Gibraltar 0. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.23:49

9 ‘ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.23:45

8 ‘ Merih Demiral (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:07

8 ‘ Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).18:07

4 ‘ Failed attempt. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caner Erkin with a cross.23:34

2′ Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.23:19

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.23:17

First half begins.23:14