Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.19:53

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    Second Half ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.19:53

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    Foul by Serdar Dursun (Turkey).19:53

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Offside. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Serdar Dursun is caught offside.02:29

  • 88 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.02:27

  • 88 ‘

    Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:27

  • 88 ‘

    Shot rejected. Berkan Kutlu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.02:26

  • 87 ‘

    Shot saved. Orkun Kökcü (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:24

  • 85 ‘

    Mert Müldür (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:43

  • 85 ‘

    Foul by Mert Müldür (Turkey).19:43

  • 85 ‘

    Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:43

  • 84 ‘

    Goals! Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0. Mert Müldür (Turkey) header from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross after a corner kick.

    Look at the player’s profile Mert Müldür02:20

  • 83 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.02:20

  • 83 ‘

    Failed attempt. Reece Styche (Gibraltar) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Chipolina with a cross from a set piece situation.02:19

  • 82 ‘

    Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).19:40

  • 82 ‘

    Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:40

  • 82 ‘

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Erin Barnett replaces Jack Sergeant.19:40

  • 82 ‘

    Substitution, Turkey. Berkan Kutlu replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.19:40

  • 81 ‘

    Goals! Turkey 5, Gibraltar 0. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.02:17

  • 80 ‘

    Shot saved. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal.02:15

  • 78 ‘

    Shot saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.02:13

  • 78 ‘

    Shot rejected. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.02:12

  • 77 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Louie Annesley.02:12

  • 77 ‘

    Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.02:12

  • 77 ‘

    Shot rejected. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a headed pass.02:11

  • 75 ‘

    Failed attempt. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Baris Alper Yilmaz.02:09

  • 75 ‘

    Failed attempt. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.02:07

  • 74 ‘

    Shot rejected. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.02:06

  • 72 ‘

    Shot rejected. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.02:03

  • 71 ‘

    Failed attempt. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high following a corner.02:02

  • 71 ‘

    Failed attempt. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross after a corner kick.02:01

  • 70 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.02:01

  • 70 ‘

    Shot rejected. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.2:00 am

  • 70 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.01:59

  • 69 ‘

    Substitution, Turkey. Kenan Karaman replaces Halil Dervisoglu.19:27

  • 69 ‘

    Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Dursun replaces Burak Yilmaz.19:26

  • 66 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.01:52

  • 66 ‘

    Shot rejected. Ridvan Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:52

  • 66 ‘

    Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:24

  • 65 ‘

    Goals! Turkey 4, Gibraltar 0. Merih Demiral (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.

    Look at the player’s profile Merih Demiral01:50

  • 64 ‘

    Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).19:37

  • 64 ‘

    Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:37

  • 63 ‘

    Shot rejected. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:47

  • 62 ‘

    Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).19:37

  • 62 ‘

    Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:37

  • 61 ‘

    Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).19:19

  • 61 ‘

    Scott Wiseman (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.19:19

  • 59 ‘

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Tjay De Barr.19:17

  • 59 ‘

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Mohamed Badr Hassan replaces Liam Walker.19:17

  • 58 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.01:36

  • 57 ‘

    Shot saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz.01:35

  • 55 ‘

    Failed attempt. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu with a cross following a corner kick.half past one

  • 54 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.01:29

  • 53 ‘

    Failed attempt. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross after a corner kick.01:24

  • 53 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.01:23

  • 52 ‘

    Shot saved. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.01:19

  • 50 ‘

    Offside. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Ridvan Yilmaz is caught offside.19:08

  • 49 ‘

    Offside. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.19:07

  • 47 ‘

    Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).19:15

  • 47 ‘

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:05

  • 46 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ridvan Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.01:03

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Turkey. Mert Müldür replaces Mehmet Zeki Çelik.19:03

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Turkey. Ridvan Yilmaz replaces Caner Erkin.19:03

  • Second Half begins Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0.23:14

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Joseph Chipolina replaces Ethan Jolley.19:03

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro replaces Julian Valarino.19:02

  • 45 ‘+ 4’

    First Half ends, Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0.19:01

  • 45 ‘+ 4’

    Shot saved. Caner Erkin (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.00:58

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:47

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Foul by Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar).18:47

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Failed attempt. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü.00:56

  • 45 ‘

    Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).18:45

  • 45 ‘

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.18:45

  • 44 ‘

    Hand ball by Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey).00:55

  • 41 ‘

    Goals! Turkey 3, Gibraltar 0. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz with a cross.00:48

  • 41 ‘

    Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:41

  • 41 ‘

    Foul by Julian Valarino (Gibraltar).18:41

  • 41 ‘

    Shot rejected. Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.00:46

  • 39 ‘

    Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey).18:49

  • 39 ‘

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:39

  • 38 ‘

    Goals! Turkey 2, Gibraltar 0. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:44

  • 37 ‘

    Shot saved. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:38

  • 36 ‘

    Failed attempt. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.00:38

  • 36 ‘

    Shot rejected. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.00:37

  • 35 ‘

    Foul by Caner Erkin (Turkey).18:35

  • 35 ‘

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:35

  • 34 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.00:35

  • 31 ‘

    Failed attempt. Orkun Kökcu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.00:33

  • 31 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.00:30

  • 31 ‘

    Shot saved. Caner Erkin (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.00:29

  • 28 ‘

    Caner Erkin (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:28

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).18:28

  • 28 ‘

    Offside. Halil Dervisoglu tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.18:27

  • 26 ‘

    Offside. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Caner Erkin is caught offside.18:26

  • 26 ‘

    Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.00:12

  • 26 ‘

    Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:25

  • 26 ‘

    Foul by Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar).18:25

  • 25 ‘

    Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Turkey).18:24

  • 25 ‘

    Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:24

  • 22 ‘

    Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) was sent off.18:22

  • 21 ‘

    VAR decision: no increase in Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) card.18:22

  • 19 ‘

    Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:23

  • 19 ‘

    Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).18:23

  • 18 ‘

    Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey).18:17

  • 18 ‘

    Louie Annesley (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:17

  • 17 ‘

    Offside. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.00:01

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey).18:12

  • 13 ‘

    Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in his own half.18:12

  • 11 ‘

    Goals! Turkey 1, Gibraltar 0. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.23:49

  • 9 ‘

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.23:45

  • 8 ‘

    Merih Demiral (Turkey) wins a free kick in his own half.18:07

  • 8 ‘

    Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).18:07

  • 4 ‘

    Failed attempt. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caner Erkin with a cross.23:34

  • 2′

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.23:19

  • Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.23:17

  • First half begins.23:14

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up00:11

