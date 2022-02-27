Turkey will close the Bosporus to the passage of Russian or Ukrainian warships | NEWS | D.W.

“The situation in Ukraine has turned into a war. Turkey will transparently apply all the provisions of the Montreux Convention,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çasuvoglu said in a television interview. “The Montreux Convention governs the passage of military vessels and Turkey has applied it meticulously until today,” he continued. “Article 19 is very clear,” he said.

Article 19 of the treaty, signed in 1936, prohibits the passage through the Dardanelles Strait and the Bosporus of military ships of powers involved in a war, as long as Turkey remains neutral. It is the first time since World War II, in which Turkey was also neutral, that Ankara has announced the application of Article 19, which governs the conditions of passage in times of war.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of his country, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara, Vasil Bodnar, urged Turkey to close the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships. Despite being an ally of Ukraine and a member of NATO, Turkey did not immediately respond to this demand. Previously, Çavusoglu had pointed out that Turkish experts were studying whether there is a state of war from a (strictly) legal point of view.

“Since the Russian attack we have evaluated the matter with experts, soldiers, jurists. This has become a war. It is not a military movement, it is a full-fledged war,” the minister determined. “In this situation we apply the Convention, whoever it is, Russia or Ukraine,” Çavusoglu said. At least six Russian Navy ships and a submarine have sailed through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles over the past two weeks, returning from the Mediterranean.

Turkey controls access to the Black Sea under the Montreux Convention, which guarantees the free movement of merchant ships in peacetime and gives it the right to blockade warships in the event of a conflict, and on especially if Turkey itself considers itself threatened, unless these ships have to return to their home port.

lgc (afp/efe)