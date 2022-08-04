Turnaround for Cristiano Ronaldo

This Sunday, at 1 p.m. GMT, Manchester United will start in the Premier League on their lawn, against Brighton. Erik Ten Hag, after a fairly successful pre-season, was counting on Anthony Martial to start as a starter and put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, he who did not start preparation with the Reds Devils. But the French striker, very good at the start of the season, was injured.

Cristiano Ronaldo, set to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League, will he start Man United’s Premier League opener against Brighton? Everything leads to believe it after the injury of Anthony Martial. Indeed, according to The Athletic, the one who scored 3 friendly goals suffered a slight hamstring problem and the timing of his return is unclear. It should be forfeited for this Sunday.

To replace it, the choice should be quickly made. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo is the number one option today to take the place of Martial for this first match. Ronaldo could therefore regain his starting position, he who had to start on the bench because of his incomplete preparation with United, as reported by the press in recent days.

