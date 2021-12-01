News

Turner and the mess may have been canceled

Turner and the hustler may not return for a second season: the series may have been canceled, considering what was stated by Brandon Jay McLaren on Twitter.

The actor responded to a tweet from a fan eagerly awaiting the announcement of season 2. Sadly McLaren told him not to hold his breath too much, or he’ll die, hinting that there may never be a second season or that for at least the announcement is still a long way off.

Don’t hold your breath or you will die doing it.

Disney has not yet officially commented on the incident. As soon as we have further updates we will bring them back to our pages.

The sequel series, created by Matt Nix, kicks off when an ambitious sheriff, Scott Turner (Josh Peck), inherits an unruly dog.
Thirty years after what is told in the feature film, David (Reginald VelJohnson) is now the mayor of Cypress Beach and a friend of his old friend’s children, Scott (Peck) e Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca). There is something happening in Cypress Beach that he is unaware of and when Scott And Laura they begin to investigate one of the father’s old cases, David he soon gets involved.

The cast also includes Carra Patterson in the role of Jessica Baxter, partner at work of Jessica; Brandon Jay McLaren who will be the former marine Xavier Wilson; Anthony Ruivivar as James Mendez, the head of Scott who has a weakness for the dog at the center of the story; Jeremy Maguire who will be Matthew Garland, the son of Laura; Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, in charge of the training program.
Mastiffs Arnie, Hammer, Obi, Cyd and Mya will be the four-legged partner of Scott.

Matt Nix is ​​the creator, producer and writer of the Disney + series. McG is then involved as executive producer and director of the first episode.

You would be sad if Turner and the hustler was canceled after just one season? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

