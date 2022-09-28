Turpial Airlines: Chavista colonel appears in society that arrives in Colombia – Investigative Unit

Armando Benedetti, Ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela, He assured that, within the framework of the reopening of the border with the neighboring country, the Bogotá-Caracas flights were going to restart.

It was first discussed Conviasa (Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services)but this could not take off because it was included in the ‘Clinton List’, since 2020. The United States government said at the time that “it was the support of the Maduro regime to transfer corrupt officials.”

Minister Iván Velásquez met in Táchira with his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino. Photo: Ministry of Defence

That the impediment was accepted caused surprise because, 48 hours earlier, the Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, had met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino, prosecuted by a federal court in New York and for whom the United States offers a reward of 10 million dollars, as part of the ‘cartel’ of sponsors of terrorism.

In any case, the option that arose to reactivate the air routes was to enable to Turpial Airlines CA, founded on October 29, 2014, in Caracas, with operations registered since 2016 and with headquarters in the city of Valencia, in the state of Carabobo.

“We have already given permission to Turpial Airlines, but here in Venezuela they want the technicians to come and check. There has already been enough talk about that and among the things that President Petro wants to strengthen, he wants Satena to be the main airline,” Benedetti assured La W Radio.

And this was confirmed by Aerocivil itself that it is still waiting for its new director to be appointed from a list sent by the Ministry of Transport.

EL TIEMPO investigated and established that among the airline’s partners appear Pedro del Valle Cestari Navarro and his family environment.

The colonel and the companies

Pedro Cestari Navarro, president of Turpial Airlines.

Cestari, served as Colonel of the Bolivarian Military Aviation and member of the Special Operations Air Group Number 10 of the Venezuelan Aviationin the times of President Hugo Chavez.

Also, was general manager of Air Transport of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (Inac)when Giuseppe Yoffreda Yorio, a former Chavista general, was the president of that entity.

Although this newspaper did not have access to documents in Venezuela, in a database in Panama, the names of the partners of its subsidiary in the isthmus were found.

This is the board of directors of Turpial Airlines.

Is about Pedro Jose Cestari Carmonason of officer Cestari Navarro, and who is the current vice president of the company in Panama.

also appears Luz Marina Carmona, wife of officer Cestari Navarro, and who plays the role of treasurer. In addition, the Venezuelan citizen appears as legal representative in that country. Wilmer Jose Pino Quijada and as proxy Eric Atencio Martinez.

Also, it is ensured that the airline in Panama was established with 10 thousand dollars, on September 30, 2016.

Cestari also has a company in Panama called Cescar Corp., created on January 30, 2015, which is in force.

the general brother

William Cestari Navarro, brother of Pedro Cestari.

William Cestari Navarro58, the younger brother of Pedro Cestari Navarro, reached the rank of general of the Bolivarian Military Aviation and has served as logistics air commander, at La Carlota air base, in Caracas; and at least until 2018 he appeared in official documents at the orders of Vladimir Padrino.

To the owner of Turpial Airlines, in Venezuela, they attribute closeness to Chavista general Giuseppe Yoffreda Yorio, who was director of the Office of the Ministry of the Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic during the years 2000 and 2002when Hugo Chavez was president.

In January of this year, Yoffreda Yorio, was appointed by the Venezuelan National Assembly as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Venezuela to the People’s Republic of China and as concurrent ambassador to Mongolia.

The owner of Turpial Airlines, in Venezuela, is attributed a close relationship with the Chavista general Giuseppe Yoffreda Yorio.

The current director of operations of Turpial Airlines is Rafael Alexander Torres Aguirrechewho worked in the evaluation and negotiation committee for the acquisition of short and medium range aircraft of the Ministry of People’s Power for Water and Air Transport.

EL TIEMPO tried to contact him through networks to find out what happened to the flights to Colombia, but at the close of this edition he had not responded.

In the media it was assured that one of the shareholders of the airline, which is also registered in Panama, is the singer ‘Nacho’. However, citing an airline employee, the news website El Pitazo assured that the artist had not been mentioned in stock sales.

