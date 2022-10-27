“TV”, Billie Eilish’s new song, sticks a lot to the news

Andreas Rentz via Getty Images Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

MUSIC – Each new music from Billie Eilish is an event and it is not the last, which she unveiled during a concert organized this Tuesday, June 7 in Manchester, in the United Kingdom, which will depart from the rule.

The singer, who had not performed a new song live “since 2017 or 2018”, explains that she has just written it. It makes sense to listen to the lyrics that resonate enormously with several news in the United States, the country where she is from and where she lives.

The title called TV indeed refers to two things: the ultra-mediatized trial that was that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as the questioning of the right to abortion. “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v. Wade” (in French, “The internet has gone crazy watching movie stars on trial, while people overturn Roe v. Wade”), she sings, accompanied by an acoustic guitar.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you want to view this content, you can change your choices.

Even though several hundred people greeted Johnny Depp in court every morning, passions were unleashed on social networks and in particular on TikTok, where the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp generated more than 15.3 billion “views”. That in favor of Amber Heard, some 8 million.

The hostility towards the ambassador of the civil rights organization ACLU was very strong, Internet users often accusing the actress, less known than her ex-partner, of wanting to talk about her.

The precedent in Austin

As Billie Eilish whispers, at the same time, the state of Oklahoma banned all abortions “as soon as fertilization took place”, becoming the most restrictive state in the matter. This came just under a month after the revelations of Politico. The news site has unveiled an unpublished 98-page draft of a Supreme Court decision threatening to overturn Roe V. Wade’s landmark ruling recognizing the right to abortion in the United States.

This isn’t the first time the 20-year-old artist has spoken out about it. In October 2021, the interpreter of bad guy had expressed on the stage of the Austin City Limits festival his reluctance to the idea of ​​performing there. Austin is located in Texas, a state that has banned women since last year from having an abortion as soon as the fetal heartbeat is perceptible, that is to say from six weeks of pregnancy. And this, even in the event of rape or incest.

“But here, I remembered that it is you who are the victims, and that you also deserve beautiful things, conceded Billie Eilish. And we have to tell them to shut their mouths.”

See also on The HuffPost: In the United States, thousands of demonstrators march for the right to abortion