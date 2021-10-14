TV Guide Friday 15 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Friday 15 October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Friday 15 October 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. New appointments for Tale and Which on Rai 1, Grande Fratello Vip on Canale 5, The Good Doctor and The Resident on Rai 2 in first viewing.

Rai 1

18:50 hours The legacy

8:00 pm Tg 1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Such and what Show 2021

00:00 Tv7

Rai 2

18:50 hours A million little things 2 × 15 1st tv

19:40 NCIS 15 × 15

20:30 Tg2

21:05 TG 2 Post

21:20 hours The Good Doctor 4 × 12 1st Tv

10:05 pm The Resident 3 × 03 1st Tv

23:00 Mister Wonderland

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 hours What Next?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 hours Almost perfect parents 1st tv

The birthday of Filippo, Simona’s son, is upon us and the woman decides to honor him with a small party at home. Some schoolmates participate in the event, in the company of their parents. For adults it will be an opportunity to deal with sad clichés of Italian life, prejudices about customs, personal and couple crises; in addition to the difficult management of the role of parent in our society.

23:00 Since that day



Channel 5

18:50 hours Free fall

20:00 Tg5

20:35 Strip the news (show)

21:45 hours GF Vip 6

01:25 Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 hours Rambo Last Blood 1st Tv

Fifth and final chapter of the saga with Sylvester Stallone. Rambo leaves for Mexico where the young Gabrielle has been kidnapped. The criminals will have no escape.

23:30 Dredd – The judge of the Apocalypse 1st tv

In a post-apocalyptic future the only ones who try to enforce the laws are the “Judges”. But a ruthless trafficker wants power over the city.

Network 4

19:40 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

9.30 pm Fourth Degree

00:51 The Enemy Within 1 × 05 1st Tv

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 Live propaganda

00.45 am Tg

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:30 Alessandro Borghese – Rich Dish 1st tv

20:25 Guess My Age 1st Tv

9.30 pm Gomorrah 4 × 05-06

23:30 Masterchef 10 × 11-12

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Hells Kitchen

20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv

21:30 Brothers of Crozza 1st Tv

22:50 The 1st tv confession

TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 8 October 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Until the last beat 1 × 07-08

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Until the last beat 1 × 07-08 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Inspector Barnaby Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago PD 7 × 11-12

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Son 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Outlander 3 × 02-03

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 3 × 02-03 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The Equalizer 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 How I Mey Your Mother 9 × 05-06-07-08

(ch. 116) at 21:00 9 × 05-06-07-08 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Animal Kingdom 5 × 02 1st Tv

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm God Friended Me 2 × 07-08

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 2 × 07-08 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 4 × 07-08

(ch 128) 9.15 pm 4 × 07-08 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Gentleman Jack 1 × 05-06

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Godzilla

Reboot of the film series focusing on the epic rebirth of Godzilla. In a series of sensational sequences, the famous monster will face evil creatures



Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Maze Runner – The Escape

Having escaped from the labyrinth that trapped them, Thomas and his friends must now confront the mysterious organization known as WCKD, to do so they must find support in the rebels based in the Burnt Zone.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 A perfect world

Oscar winners Clint Eastwood and Kevin Costner in suspenseful thriller about hunt for a fugitive who has taken a child hostage

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Angel of Mine

United States, third millennium. After losing her newborn daughter in an accident, Lizzie becomes convinced that the baby is still alive. Could it be true? Remake of “L’empreinte de l’ange” (2008)

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.10 pm Chloe between seduction and deception

A woman decides to hire an escort to test her husband’s loyalty. Nothing will go as planned …

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Garage Sale Mistery – All that glitters is not gold

Jennifer participates in an auction and buys a teddy bear but there are diamonds inside

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 Quiz Show

In 1958 a TV game went crazy in the USA

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: Everyone is crazy about Elin

A young nurse moves to a quiet town after losing her job and her boyfriend.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Croissants with cream

A tailor, L. Banfi, becomes infatuated with an aspiring opera singer, E. Fenech. Being married, he will pretend to be the neighbor, in a game of identity swaps.



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Unfriended

Horror film shot in the form of a fake documentary. During a chat, six guys receive a text from a friend who died a year ago.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Swept Under – On the trail of the serial killer

Morgan discovers a detail at a crime scene that he reports to forensics

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Lansky 1st Tv

Biopic with Harvey Katel about the story of an elderly Belarusian mobster who tells a journalist about his life

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Julie and Julia

Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in a comedy by Nora Ephron about a bored lady who starts cooking by experimenting with the recipes of a French chef (USA 2009)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm On 7 and 8

2007 film with Ficarra and Picone: a scammer and a mature student from Palermo discover that they have been swapped in the cradle

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Final chapter of the saga, Harry must find and destroy the horcruxes (GBR 2010)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The man on the train

2018 British film starring Liam Neeson and Vera Famiga, a commuter accepts an offer from a mysterious woman

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Mr Brooks

2007 film with Kevin Costner and Demi Moore, a psychological thriller about an industrialist who hides her sick personality

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Very Good Girls

Two friends have decided to lose their virginity but they fall in love with the same boy

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Your last look

The impossible love between two doctors in a humanitarian camp in Liberia during the civil war

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Down to the north

Amazing French success from which Benvenuti al sud was taken

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Attack on power 2

Adrenaline-pumping chapter 2 of the saga, with a stellar cast. A plot is underway to kill the most powerful heads of state on Earth, including the US president.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm In the name of the father

D. Day-Lewis movie based on a true story. For a sensational mistrial, a boy is wrongfully arrested for an IRA attack.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Wedding in the Bahams

The hilarious encounter-clash between two families for the organization of a wedding in a fairytale location



For all the other Films, Documentaries of the Sky channels, here the TV Guide



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 15 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Container Ship XXL 1aTV

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Container Ship XXL 1aTV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four weddings + The Royals 1aTv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four weddings + The Royals 1aTv Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Girls Rock 1st tv

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Girls Rock 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) at 9.15 pm Paolo Rossi

(ch 122/402) at 9.15 pm Paolo Rossi Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Puppies

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Puppies Blaze (ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv

(ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Made in the south

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Made in the south MTV (ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation

(ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Red shrimp (ch 132) 9:30 pm Giorgione on the way

