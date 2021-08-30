TV Guide Sunday 22 August 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Sunday 22nd August 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Sunday 22 August 2021

Rai 1

6:45 pm Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:35 hours Techetechetè

21:25 hours Rich in Fantasy

Sergio and Sabrina are two lovers who, due to economic problems, cannot give up everything and live their love. Their life seems to change when a colleague of his, in revenge for the jokes he often is the victim of, makes him believe that he has won three million in the lottery. Sergio, who now thinks he is rich, convinces Sabrina to run away together. But the truth, as always, comes out.

23:20 hours Tg1

11:30 pm It was the conquest and defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte

Rai 2

6:25 pm Ninetieth Minute

19:40 hours NCIS Los Angeles 11 × 22

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 01 1st Tv

21:50 hours Sports Sunday

Rai 3

19:30 Tg3

19:50 hours Tg Region

20:00 Italy – Hungary Volleyball

21:45 hours Kilimanjaro Summer

23:35 hours TG3 + Region

Channel 5

6.45 pm Countdown

20:00 Tg 5

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint

9.30 pm Grand Hotel – Intrigues and Passions 2 × 12-13

00:45 hours Station 19 3 × 07 1aTv



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 1

21:20 hours Din Don A parish in two

Donato is a scoundrel manager who, to escape a boss, introduces himself to Don Dino, the parish priest of a village church, pretending to be a priest.

23:20 hours Din Don The return

Sequel to the first lucky episode with Enzo Salvi. Back as a manager, Donato discovers that Don Dino, who has just died, has appointed him as his deputy in the parish



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy weekend tonight – Info

21:50 hours Pressing First Evening

01:00 am Rimini Rimini One year later

A year later, we return to the beaches of Rimini, for five comic episodes, under the banner of hot hormones.

La7

18:50 hours Beautiful Italy on the go

20:00 TgLa7

20:35 hours Timeless Wonders – The Eiffel Tower

00:45 hours TgLa7

Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)

7.15 pm 4 hotels

20:20 hours 4 Restaurants

9.30 pm Premonition

Thriller that invades the realm of dreams. A woman receives the news of her husband’s death. The premonition hides a secret.

23:20 hours X Factor 10 years of auditions

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Rocky V

The boxing champion played by Sylvester Stallone is now bankrupt, and sick after the last fight. But he finds a young talent in Tommy, and his mission is to train him and make him unbeatable.

9.30 pm Red alert

To defend itself against the threats of a Russian rebel general, the White House sends the Alabama submarine into the Bering Sea.

11:30 pm Rocky Balboa

Last chapter of the saga. Rocky, out of the ring for some time, wants to prove what he’s still worth against a young braggart.



Series and Films on TV Sunday 22 August

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.00 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.00 pm Inspector Barnaby Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Colombo the assassin’s notes

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Colombo the assassin’s notes Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Shameless 10 × 01-02

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

SkyAtlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Criminal novel 2 × 09-10

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 2 × 09-10 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm The Kennedys 1 × 07-08

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bulletproof 3 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 01-02 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 Grey’s Anatomy 17 × 13-14

(ch. 116) at 21:05 17 × 13-14 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Imposters 1 × 07-08

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Hot & Bothered 1 × 07-08 + Bob Hearts Abishola 1 × 05-06

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 + 1 × 05-06 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Fringe 4 × 03-04

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog Click here for the RaiPlay catalog

TV Guide Sunday 22 August 2021 – The Films

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Twister

Adrenaline-pumping film with Helen Hunt, a scientist in a group specializing in hurricanes. They look for them, study them, fight them. At the limit of possibilities

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Fatliners – Deadly Line

A group of ambitious medical students decide to find out what’s after life and, taking turns undergoing a near-death experience stopping their heart for a few moments, they discover that there is another dimension in which their parents live. worst nightmares.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Argon

Three Academy Awards for this film directed and starring Ben Affleck, based on the true story of the acrobatic rescue of US diplomats in Iran

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Welcome to My Home

France, third millennium. The writer Jean-Etienne invites the wealthy to welcome the needy into their homes, but putting it into practice proves complicated.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 Wind of Passions

The saga of the Ludlow family, in America at the turn of the First World War. The conflict, and a beautiful girl, will ruin the relationships and lives of the three brothers.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Stone

Jack Mabry, surveillance officer nearing retirement, must consider whether to reduce the sentence of Gerald ‘Stone’ Creeson, in prison for the murder of his grandparents



Loading... Advertisements

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 sat) at 21:30 Mary Mother of Jesus

Catherine is the very wealthy daughter of a despotic father. When she meets handsome Morris, who starts courting her, she finally discovers love. The parent, however, opposes the union, tearing its soul apart.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 A perfect summer

A writer tries to make Rachel understand the importance of a library, an expert who works on behalf of a client who wants to make it a resort.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Commissioner Lo Gatto

Commissioner Lo Gatto, who has just been transferred to the island of Favignana as a punishment, investigates a mysterious murder.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Coma

From Russia, an intriguing fictional action. After a car accident, a young architect wakes up in a strange world, formed by the minds of people lying in a coma (RUS 2019)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Battle in Seattle Nobody can stop them

Charlize Theron and Ray Liotta in a film that mixes news and politics. Seattle 1999: a violent demonstration engulfs the city during the five days of the World Trade Organization (USA 2007)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm But what does the brain tell us

Riccardo Milani directs Paola Cortellesi and a super cast in the blockbuster comedy. Giovanna puts her secret agent skills at the service of her friends to avenge them (ITA 2019)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Balto and Togo – The legend

Moving adventure inspired by a true story. Alaska, 1925. When diphtheria strikes children, Leonhard Seppala, with the dogs Balto and Togo, sets out in search of the healing serum (USA 2019)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Kill Bill vol.1

Uma Thurman’s revenge in the first part of Tarantino’s cult. A professional killer is ambushed on her wedding day. Out of the coma he will drive out his executioners (USA 2003)

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 Blood

Thriller with Paul Bettany and Mark Strong. The murder of a 12-year-old shocks a small community. The release of the main suspect will spark two detectives’ thirst for justice (GBR 2012)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 How do you know it

Reese Whiterspoon in a romantic comedy starring Jack Nicholson, Owen Wilson and Paul Rudd. A softball star is being courted by a baseball pitcher and a businessman (USA 2010)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Letters from Berlin

Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson in the story of the couple who defied Hitler. Berlin, 1940: a couple organize an anti-Nazi campaign relying on the power of the written word (GBR / GER 2016)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The Rocker The naked drummer

Hilarious comedy starring Rainn Wilson, Emma Stone and Christina Applegate. The former drummer of a glam metal group returns to the scene with his nephew, involving him in a zany tour (USA 2008)



Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm That train to Yuma

Remake of the 1957 film of the same name, with Oscar winners R. Crowe and C. Bale. A young man must escort a criminal to take the train to Yuma, where he will be tried

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Strangerland

Mystery and tension in the drama with Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes. A couple desperately searches for their missing children in the inhospitable Australian desert.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Poor but rich

Christian De Sica in the hilarious adaptation of a comedy from beyond the Alps. A huge win turns the life of a modest family upside down

TV Guide Sunday 22 August 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 21:20 hours I would like you only one hour

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 21:20 hours I would like you only one hour Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20:30 90 days to fall in love

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20:30 90 days to fall in love Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Puppies Fight for life

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Puppies Fight for life DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Border Security Latin America

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Border Security Latin America Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Tu si Que Vales

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Tu si Que Vales Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Wedding at First Sight Australia

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Wedding at First Sight Australia Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Temporary Road A life of Franco Battiato

(ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Temporary Road A life of Franco Battiato Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Bad Hombres – Baseball across the border

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Bad Hombres – Baseball across the border Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The elephant hospital

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The elephant hospital Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9:00 pm The Lord of Knives + WWE: Hunt for the treasures of wrestling.

(ch. 127 Sky) 9:00 pm The Lord of Knives + WWE: Hunt for the treasures of wrestling. Comedy Central (ch 129)

(ch 129) MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours 16 years and pregnant + Catfsh

(ch 131) 21:10 hours 16 years and pregnant + Catfsh Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:05 This land is my land + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen

(ch. 133) at 21:05 This land is my land + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours Out of the voice

(ch. 135) 21:10 hours Out of the voice Sky Sport Soccer 20:30 Live Goal Serie B

20:30 Live Goal Serie B Sky Sport Football 8.40pm Nice – Olympique Marseille

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –