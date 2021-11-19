TV programs tonight Friday 19 November 2021: Live TV movie schedule today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Such and what show – The tournament Two weeks after the announcement of the winner of the UT edition of the competition led by Carlo Conti (60), the tournament of the best, initially not foreseen this year, arrives by surprise. In a single episode the best finishers of 2021 and the best of 2020 compete against each other. A year ago the tournament was won by Lidia Schillaci.

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.20 The Good Doctor “Coping with Pain” Shaun (Freddie Highmore, 29) and Lea (Paige Spara) try to overcome their tragic loss. Meanwhile, Claire (Anthonia Thomas) and Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) take care of Senator Marian Clark, who arrives at St. Bonaventure Hospital with strange facial spasms.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Once upon a time there was Gaddafi A documentary dedicated to the controversial figure of the Libyan leader Mu’ammar Gaddafi (1942-2011), who remained in power since 1969 (the year in which he was the architect of a coup d’etat that ended the monarchy in his country) until 2011, is broadcast , when he was brutally murdered by rebel forces.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth Degree Also tonight, Gianluigi Nuzzi (52) and Alessandra Viero (40) investigate the cases that have most affected public opinion, such as the disappearance of Denise Pipitone and the murder of Laura Ziliani. Among the regular commentators, the former public prosecutor of Bergamo Carmen Pugliese and the journalist Carmelo Abbate.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip Alfonso Signorini’s reality show (57) gets an average share of 18%; among the most viewed episodes that of 4 October, which saw the entry of Alessandro Rossi, the Romagna entrepreneur engaged to Francesca Cipriani. Program updates are available on the website www.grandefratello.mediaset.it.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 The lines Like every Friday evening, two athletic teams, one for men and one for women, alternate conducting Davide Parenti’s program. Today is the women’s turn, so we will find Nina Palmieri, Roberta Rei and Veronica Ruggeri (30) in the studio. In the lineup, inquiries, jokes and interviews.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm PROPAGANDA LIVE The raids on social media are one of the most hilarious moments of Diego Bianchii’s program, who analyzes the news with his travel companions: among them the director of Espresso Marco Damilano and the cartoonist Makkox.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 PETRA «Messengers of Darkness» with Paola Cortellesi After participating in a TV program, Petra begins to receive in the mail a series of dismal artifacts, the result of horrendous mutilations. During the investigation, Petra will enter a complex and disturbing world.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 BROTHERS OF CROZZA Maurizio Crozza and his characters continue to get good ratings, obtaining a share of 5%. Among the recurring characters: Roberto Savi a no, Red Ronnie and the inevitable governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 FAST AND FURIOUS (Usa 2001) by Rob Cohen with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Dominic Toretto heads a gang that targets truck drivers. Agent Brian O’Conner is tasked with infiltrating the gang to vanquish it. But…

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 DOMINO (Dan. ’19) by B. De Palma with Nikolaj Coster-Wal-dau, Carice van Houten In Copenhagen, police officer Christian Toft seeks justice for a colleague killed by an ISIS terrorist. He will find himself embroiled in a dangerous international intrigue.