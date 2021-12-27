Tv series that talk about travels to see on Sky

The holiday season is the best time to indulge in watching TV series new, but also to recover some left behind. It is difficult, in this period, to find something that does not have Christmas as its main theme. However it is possible, even for those who love travel.

After having led you to discover the best Netflix TV series for those who love travel, and the best of Amazon Prime, today we want to give you other suggestions. Here you go some TV series to see absolutely on Sky if you love to travel.

“Anna” by Niccolò Ammaniti

“Anna” is a 2021 Italian television miniseries created by Niccolò Ammaniti consisting of six episodes and based on the 2015 novel of the same name by the same writer. You are right, the main theme of this TV series is certainly not travel, but those who love to wander from one place and the other must absolutely see it and now we explain why.

First of all, it almost seems to concern us. In fact, the miniseries tells a world in which a virus has wiped out adults and children have become ferocious creatures, but also the last bastion of humanity. Six episodes proposed all together on Sky and Now which are a real alienating journey in a kind of dark and apocalyptic fairy tale, even if a residue of humanity continues to shine brightly.

A different journey, therefore, which leads us to the discovery of a dystopian world plunged into catastrophe. All in a wild and abandoned Sicily in which the young Anna has to invent a thousand magical and ambiguous stories to protect her stepbrother Astor, to the point of sacrificing part of herself in a desperate but also full of hope journey.

Basically, a world of its own is created in which splendor and misery coexist continuously. A series that certainly does not spare: there are moments of unprecedented violence and others of unspeakable suffering, but also great visual poetry and moments of enchantment.

But not only that, this series must be seen because it is an Italian product that has landed in America great reviews. For Variety it is “a powerful tale that portrays adolescence as it has never been portrayed on screen before“. For The Hollywood Reporter it is “Full of hope, amazement and wonder“. For Vogue “in an ideal world it would be the next Squid Game“. But not only that, according to Indiewire: “paints a dangerous and often brutal world with wonderful brushstrokes “. The Hollywood Reporter also claims it’s a series “surprising and surprisingly moving, some of his scenes I’m sure will stay with me for a long time“.

“The great American parks”

What we are about to talk about is a docuseries available on Sky that already from the title makes us understand where the viewer leads: to the discovery of the great, mysterious and super fascinating American natural parks.

A product that takes you on an exciting journey through these wonders of the United States. From Yellowstone to Yosemite, passing through Olympic National Park in Washington State, a crazy adventure full of rare places and animals, which make the viewer remain fascinated. A world unknown to our eyes which, however, fills our hearts with very strong emotions at the mere sight of such splendid places.

But this is not surprising since the American one is a naturalistic heritage without equal in the world, and each episode is a window on these wonders, as never told before. A journey through the seasons to discover the wild nature of America, with its incredible fauna.

“The White Lotus”

Available on Sky and also interesting for those who love to travel “The White Lotus“, A miniseries created by the creator of” Enlightened Mike White “for HBO that tells the lives of the guests of a luxury hotel in Hawaii. So it is clear that we are talking about a group of people who have gone on vacation and whose lives are intertwined to such an extent that dark complexities emerge from the past of these travelers.

But not only that, even the employees of the structure, apparently perfect, hide secrets in this idyllic place. A satirical and biting miniseries that can count on an extraordinary cast. Among the protagonists, just to mention a few, there are also Jennifer Coolidge (“2 Broke Girls”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”), Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Alexandra Daddario (“Why Women Kill”) and Molly Shannon (“Divorce”).

A product also praised by critics: on Rotten Tomatoes it recorded an 88% approval rating, fencing “Stunning views, twisted drama and a perfect cast make “The White Lotus” a compelling destinationOn Metacritic it has a rating of 82 out of 100, indicating universal acclaim. Matthew Jacobs of TV Guide gave a score of 4.5 out of 5, writing that “The White Lotus” is “una of the best series of the year“.

“The flight attendant – The Flight Attendant“

Even a title like “The flight attendant – The Flight Attendant ” makes you immediately perceive that if you love travel, you must also take a look at this TV series. A product that follows the former star of “The Big Bang Theory” Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant and functional alcoholic with a trauma from the past now buried under gallons of alcohol who, landing in Dubai, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed and with a dead body in her his side.

And there is also the life of a passenger he met on the plane and flirted with the night before. She doesn’t remember anything but has disturbing hallucinations. Unable to reconstruct what happened to her, she begins to suspect that she may be the killer.

A series that is a great mix of comedy, drama and thriller to the point of being revealed the perfect entertainment. The ideal ally for carefree evenings on the sofa even in this festive period. Furthermore, there are not a few places that we can discover thanks to it. In fact, filming began in November 2019 in Bangkok, before continuing to White Plains, New York in December.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros Television closed production on the series on March 12, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and production of the two remaining episodes of the season was resumed on August 31, 2020 in New York. For the second season, the making of the series moved to California. Who knows what the future holds considering that this TV series not only deals with travel as one of the basic themes, but has also been filmed in many fascinating places to be discovered.