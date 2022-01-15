twice the GDP of Japan- Corriere.it

BlackRock closes 2021 with strongest organic growth ever, with assets under management at new highs. 10 trillion dollars, a value equal to twice the GDP of Japan. This was reported by the world’s largest financial manager, which recorded asset growth of 15% in the fourth quarter to 10,010 billion thanks also to the results of the exchange-traded funds platform iShares which between October and December 2021 raised funds for 104 billion. dollars (306 for the whole year). Annual revenues in 2021 rose 20% to 19.374 billion. We have generated 540 billion in net inflows (+ 6%) – he commented the president and CEO Larry Fink, who is one of the highest paid finance men on the planet – with organic growth in base commissions of 11%, driven by record flows in ETFs and active strategies.

Profits above expectations In the fourth quarter, group revenues grew 14% to $ 5.1 billion, while adjusted net income was $ 1.61 billion: adjusted earnings per share were $ 10.42, slightly higher. to analysts’ estimates. The New York-based company reported net income of $ 10.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring items, were $ 10.42 per share. The investment firm posted revenues of $ 5.11 billion for the period. For the year, the company reported a profit of $ 5.9 billion, or $ 38.22 per share. BlackRock – added Fink – enters 2022 in a better position than ever: we remain confident in our ability to continue to generate differentiated organic growth over the long term, helping more and more people to experience financial well-being.



The strategy of lasting returns Record results in each of our strategic priorities demonstrate the benefits of continuing investments in our platform over the years, added CEO Laurence Fink, noting that the strategy helps ensure lasting returns for our shareholders. Going back to the numbers, BlackRock reported an operating profit of 2.039 billion (+ 10%) in the quarter and 7.45 billion (+ 31%) in 2021, with an operating margin of 39.9% (from 41.3%). in the quarter and 38.5% (from 35.1%) in the year. Net inflows were $ 540 billion in 2021 (reflecting organic asset growth of 6% and record inflows in the ETFs and active strategies sector), including $ 212 billion in the fourth quarter. Last year BlackRock returned 3.7 billion to shareholders, including $ 1.2 billion in repurchased shares. The board decided an 18% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $ 4.88 per share.

Source link