Twins pummel Mariners behind Gary’s grand slam
MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sanchez hit a grand slam in the third tier of the stands and Byron Buxton added two of Minnesota’s six home runs as the Twins outscored the Seattle Mariners 10-4 for their first win of the season on Sunday. .
Carlos Correa hit his first home run for Minnesota. Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco also homered, and Sánchez added an RBI double to give the Twins five RBIs, who had eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 losses Friday and Saturday.
Bailey Ober pitched five innings for the win, giving up more than enough of a lead to hold off Mitch Haniger’s three-run homer in the third.
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales allowed three home runs, just as he did in his first start of 2021, and lasted just two innings. Four of the six runs against Gonzales were unearned, thanks to a fielding error by second baseman Adam Frazier with two outs in the first inning.
For the Twins, the Dominicans Sánchez 4-2 with runs scored and five RBIs, Miguel Sanó 3-0, Jorge Polanco 4-2 with two runs scored and one produced. Colombian Gio Urshela 2-1 with two runs scored. Puerto Rican Carlos Correa 5-1 with runs scored and RBIs.
For the Mariners, the Dominican Julio Rodríguez and the Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez, both 4-0.