Two Dominicans are arrested with 19 packages of cocaine in an operation in Azua

Officers from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), and members of the Public Ministry, seized 19 packages, presumably cocaine, in an interdiction operation carried out at the Los Pilones interagency checkpoint, province of Azua.

The anti-narcotics agents, supported by members of the intelligence agencies of the Armed Forces and the Army of the Dominican Republic, They intercepted the occupants of a SUV who tried to circumvent the controls of the authorities at the aforementioned checkpoint.

Subsequently, in the presence of a deputy prosecutor, the vehicle was inspected, occupying camouflaged doors 19 packets of substance, with a preliminary weight of 20 kilograms.

The authorities arrested two Dominicans, while the investigations are deepened to establish if there are others involved in the present case.

“The detainees, who will be identified in a timely manner, are already in the hands of the Public Ministry of the jurisdiction of Permanent Attention of Azua, to be brought to justice in the next few hours for violation of law 50-88, on drugs and controlled substances,” read part of a statement from the anti-narcotics agency.

The 19 packages were sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for the corresponding purposes.