Two (great) TV series, ten films and a saga to watch on Prime Video this weekend :: Blog on Today

For the first weekend of September, it’s worth hoping for bad weather, given the quality of things to see on Prime Video these days.

Let’s start with the TV series with two cult titles: ER, with the 15 seasons that have just entered the catalog, and Fargo, with the first 3 seasons due to expire shortly.

As for the films, the offer is almost endless. There are six films in the Batman saga, from Tim Burton’s 1989 premiere with Michael Keaton up to The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale. There are 7 other classic Greenfinch films that come on Amazon’s offer in view of the new series: the best always remains White, Red and Verdone.

And then again a new documentary on Banksy; a cult film like Grease; an action movie with Jason Momoa; the sequel to Trainspotting, a drama, a comedy, a horror movie, a fight movie …

But above all, from today on Prime is available the new highly anticipated musical by Cinderella, an Amazon Original production destined to breathe new life into the Cinderella tale.

Below, the list in chronological order of the films and series out and about to expire in these days.

ER Medici on the front line (TV series 1995, seasons 1-15) – release date 1 September

The most famous medical series in the world (perhaps together with Grey’s Anatomy), which Michael Crichton began writing in 1974 when he was a medical student and had experience in the emergency room of a hospital.

Banksy – The Art of Rebellion (2020 film) – release date 1 September

Banksy – The art of rebellion is a 2020 documentary film, directed by Elio Espana, with the great and mysterious British artist Banksy. Cinema release on May 24, 2021. Duration 112 minutes. Distributed by Adler Entertainment.

The Batman Saga (six films) – release date 1 September

– Tim Burton’s first film (1989), with Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger (link)

– Batman Returns (1992) by Tim Burton, with Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny DeVito (link)

– Batman forever (1995) by Joel Schumacher, with Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey (link)

– Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin (1997), with George Clooney, Chris O’Donnell, Uma Thurman (link)

– Batman begins (2005) by Christopher Nolan, with Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman (link)

– Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008), with Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger (link)

Grease – Brillantina (1978 film) – release date 1 September

Grease is the best! Go back to school days with Pink Lady Sandy (Olivia Newton-John), Danny (John Travolta) and a rock’n’roll cast! With John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

Braven – The Brave (2018 film) – release date 1 September

Action-thriller with Jason Momoa. A quiet woodcutter reaches the mountain cabin where his father lives; here some drug traffickers have hidden a load.

Red White and Verdone (1981 film) – release date 1 September

A cult movie by Carlo Verdone. Three unforgettable masks and their vicissitudes, traveling across Italy to go to Rome to vote.

Carlo Verdone’s The Two Carabinieri, Borotalco, Traveling with Dad, Schoolmates, Honeymoons, Love is eternal while it lasts, have just arrived in the Prime catalog.

T2 Trainspotting (2017 film) – release date 2 September

First there was an opportunity … then there was a betrayal. Twenty years have passed. A lot has changed, but some things have remained the same. Mark Renton returns to the one place he can always call home. Waiting for him are Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie. Other old friends are waiting: pain, loss, joy, revenge, hate, friendship, love, desire, fear, regret, heroin … Directed by Danny Boyle, with Ewan McGregor, Logan Gillies, Ben Skelton.

Southpaw – The Last Challenge (2015 movie) – release date 2 September

Undefeated heavyweight champion Billy Hope is married to Maureen, met at the orphanage where they both grew up. During an altercation with rival Miguel Escobar, the situation escalates and a stray bullet hits Maureen, killing her. Billy starts from scratch, with the aim of returning to the ring and challenging Escobar. With Jake Gyllenhall, Rachel McAdams, Forest Whitaker.

An opportunity from God (2015 film) – release date 3 September

An intergalactic council of aliens decides to raze Planet Earth because it is considered a useless mess. Before annihilating us they decide to give our planet one last chance: they will give a randomly chosen person the power to do whatever he wants. If used wisely, the planet will be saved.

Cinderella (2021 Amazon Original movie) – release date 3 September

Cinderella, the highly anticipated musical written and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs signed by some of the most popular musical artists of all time, has a star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. A daring musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairy tale we all grew up with, Cinderella has as its protagonist an ambitious young woman (Camila Cabello) with the biggest dreams in the world she lives in, but who with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter) he will be able to persevere and eventually to fulfill his wishes.

The trailer and curiosities about Cinderella, the Amazon film due out in September

The art of self-defense (2019 film) – deadline 3 September

After being attacked on the street at night by a motorcycle gang, shy accountant Casey joins a karate school. Under the watchful eye of a charismatic instructor, Sensei, Casey gains a new sense of confidence for the first time in his life. But when he attends the mysterious night classes, he discovers a sinister world of fraternity, brutality and hyper-masculinity.

Tape 407 (2012 film) – expiration date 6 September

On New Year’s Eve, two boys travel from New York to Los Angeles, but their plane, due to severe turbulence, crashes in a remote area used by the government for experiments. Disoriented and injured survivors of the disaster roam the area until they realize that a menacing presence looms over them.

Fargo (2014 TV series, seasons 1-3) – expiration date 8 September

A drifter named Lorne Malvo arrives in the small town of Minnesota and influences the population with his malice and violence, including insurance salesman Lester Nygaard.

