Two new investigations indicate that the covid began in a market

The theory that the covid virus escaped from a Chinese laboratory – through negligence or as a biological weapon, according to the US conspiracy sector – loses a high level of credibility in light of two new studies.

In this pair of documents, posted online but not yet in print in scientific journals, US researchers offer more evidence that the coronavirus originated in animals and spread to humans in late 2019 from the Huanan market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Based on the analysis of data from various sources, these extensive reports conclude that wild animals sold in that establishment could have harbored the virus and that it spread in two waves to people who worked or shopped there.

Both studies indicate, in turn, that they have not found any support for the alternative assumption that there was a leak from a laboratory in that locality. “When you look at all the evidence together, the result is an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started in the Huanan market,” he explained to the New York Times who advanced the existence of these essays, Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona and co-author of both studies.

The two studies center the origin in the section where live wild animals were sold

Together the two investigations, their results represent an important broadside on the origins of this global health crisis that in just over two years has claimed almost six million lives and infected some 400 million people worldwide.

How and where this disease began became the first political instrumentalization of covid in the United States, which would later be accompanied by the use of masks and vaccines.

The country with the largest amount of immunogens, and the easiest access, has the tragic toll of being the one with the most deaths, a figure approaching one million.

The hypothesis that the origin was due to transmission from animals to humans is the first that was offered, and the Huanan market became the number one suspect.

Despite the results, there are already those who argue that the data is not conclusive

There were scientists who objected to that hypothesis due to the lack of evidence. Shaken by the coronavirus, erratic in the response and unable to accept the dimension of the matter, the then president, Donald Trump, stigmatized the issue, always alluding to the “Chinese virus”. And he gave fuel to the idea that emerged on the extreme right that, in reality, the virus was a creation of the Beijing regime to sow international chaos for its own benefit.

In the absence of unanimity in the medical community, little by little the ball got bigger. After the change of tenant in the White House, President Joe Biden ordered the intelligence services in May 2021 to carry out an investigation to try to resolve the unknowns.

Unsuccessfully. The results were made public at the end of August and the conclusion was that there was no conclusion.

Intelligence agencies were divided on whether the initiation was accidental in a laboratory or came from animals. The mystery was cleared up that in no case did the coronavirus develop as a biological weapon and that there was very little chance that it had been genetically manipulated.

Doubts about the origin led to an investigation by US intelligence. Which ended unsuccessfully

However, on CNN, Worobey used the tennis expression “game, set and match” to signal the defeat of that theory. “It is no longer something that makes sense to imagine that it started in another way,” she said of an animal-to-human transmission, as highlighted by these two studies. One indicates that, based on the analysis of the space, it was determined that the first cases of covid were centered in that establishment in Wuhan.

The researchers also note that environmental samples that tested positive for the virus (SARS-CoV-2) were strongly associated with sellers of live animals.

The other work explains that the two main viral lineages were the result of at least as many times when the virus crossed from animal species to humans. Everything indicates that a first transmission occurred in late November or early December 2019. According to the authors of the report, the other lineage was probably introduced a few weeks after the previous one.

Several of the scientists involved in these new investigations were behind an article published last summer in which they expressed their near certainty that it originated from live animals in this market. The two new works provide a higher level in this regard and offer much stronger evidence of the zoonosis of the pandemic.

The heart of the matter is that there is no direct evidence of the Wuhan market

Worobey uses the metaphor of fireworks going off in that market as a starting point. The fuse was lit at the end of 2019, and the initial positives were detected in that environment. Then the pyrotechnics had its firework deferred in January or February 2020, when patients were discovered in neighborhood neighborhoods before it spread through Wuhan.

The Chinese authorities ordered the closure of the market, and the police carried out the order on January 1, 2020. Regardless of whether these people worked there or not, the studies establish links that those who were not employees visited the market or They had some relationship with merchants. And, specifically, in the cases epidemiologically linked to the establishment, the majority focused on the section of live mammals.

As the coronavirus spread, the Huanan market hypothesis weakened. But the researchers led by Worobey, using data collected by Chinese scientists, have created maps of affectation that for them offer no doubt. “There is strong statistical evidence that this is not a coincidence,” he stressed.

End of business? Well no. Scientists who are hesitant to endorse the market hypothesis said they remain unconvinced. They considered that it may be true, after reading these reports, but doubted the quality of the data, due to the lack of direct evidence, and questioned whether it is sufficient to rule out that other possibilities are false.

