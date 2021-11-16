Two prizes to Pope John for quick hospitalization from the emergency room

It’s a double prize the one awarded on Thursday 11 November in the final phase of Lean Healthcare & Lifescience Award 2021to the project of Pope John XXIII of Bergamo ‘From the emergency room to the wards’. The project was awarded second place among the winners of the competition and the first place of the category LEAN projects for the best idea under the routes in emergency urgency. The project is the conclusion of the analysis started to render even more efficient path of hospitalization in emergency urgency to Pope John. The analysis makes it possible to introduce organizational changes with the aim of reducing the time that elapses between the decision of the doctor in the emergency room to arrange admission to a hospital ward and the actual arrival of the patient at the hospital bed.

It all starts when the doctor in the emergency room decides that hospitalization becomes necessary, to start a treatment process, in view of an urgent operation or for a diagnostic study. At Pope John there is a coordination role between emergency-urgency services and departments around the hospital. This is the ‘bed management’. Currently this function is covered by a team, consisting of a doctor and a nursing coordinator, who plays a crucial role in reducing waiting times for hospitalization, what in technical jargon is called ‘boarding’. Like in a game of chess, the bed manager, supported by nursing coordinators and doctors identified as a reference for admissions in each department of the hospital, he must have a clear picture at any time and in real time. Which beds are freed up in each ward, which will remain occupied, which possibilities to optimize and synchronize admissions, to reduce downtime and empty beds. The whole has to turn like a synchronized mechanism, in the name of efficiency, which in health care is never just a reduction in costs. It is also and above all synonymous with safety for the patient and the possibility of improve prognosis.

The use of the Lean management. Starting from the analysis of hospitalization data, thanks to a multidisciplinary comparison among the various figures involved in the process, were highlighted the gray areas and critical issues, which have been attacked and overcome by studying the appropriate organizational countermeasures that can facilitate the patient’s hospitalization process. In particular, the issue of protected resignations, order and organization in first aid was strongly addressed. From a ‘vertical’ perspective, i.e. focused on the transfer of the patient to the individual internal departments of the hospital, we move on to a ‘horizontal’ vision, which places the patient and his path of diagnosis and treatment at the center. It is the different structures that communicate with each other to favor a flow that is as fluid and linear as possible.

Two awards to Pope John – photo

They were present to receive the prize in Rome on Thursday 11 November Valeria Cannistraro of the Medical Directorate e Anna Zanotti, nursing coordinator bed manager for the Health and Social Professions Direction of the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII. The path and process analysis project was developed in team of medical professionals and nurses from different facilities and functions of Pope John: First Aid, Medical Direction, Direction of Health and Social Professions, Bed Management, Medicine And Cardiology.

“This prestigious award is of great significance for our hospital, often at the center of recognition for its clinical and research activity – he has declared Maria Beatrice Stasi, general director of the ASST Pope John XXIII -. In this case, an award for organizational innovation which, specifically, on the proposal of the director of the emergency room Roberto Cosentini, we started in the era before Covid-19 using the Lean method. Covid-19, with the great pressure exerted on the emergency room, has further highlighted the need to experiment with innovation on processes to facilitate the timing of hospital care “.

The competition of ideas, now in its fourth edition this year, saw the presentation of 120 projects from 63 healthcare companies public and private sectors of the health world from all over Italy. The selection intends to reward i best digital, organizational and process innovation projects in the socio-health sector and is open to the participation of all public and private companies in the Healthcare, Pharma and Medical Device sectors. The event is organized by FIASO, Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals, University of Siena, Telos Management Consulting, Federsanità ANCI And AIOP Italian Association of Private Hospital.

All rights reserved ©



