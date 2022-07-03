Two storms in the Atlantic: Colin and Bonnie, which will become a hurricane

Tropical Storms Bonnie, Colin, and a Tropical Disturbance beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday morning National Hurricane Center

Of the two tropical storms and one disturbance found in the Atlantic region on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts that one will become a hurricane, one will dissipate by Monday, and the disturbance will have no further development. bigger than the one you have today.

Tropical Storm Colin

In the 11 am update, Tropical Storm Colin, with its 40 mph sustained winds, was located about five miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and was moving northeast at a rate 7 mph Tropical storm force winds extended out to about 80 miles from the center of the storm.

The storm’s strength isn’t expected to change much before it clears on Monday. Flash flooding due to rainfall is possible in North Carolina. “Very dangerous” waves and rip currents are also not ruled out along the coast of the two Carolinas.

Residents living south of Little River, South Carolina, are no longer under a tropical storm warning. Residents living in Pamlico Sound or north of Little River and south of Duck, North Carolina remain under a tropical storm warning.

“A slightly faster northeast to east-northeast motion is expected over the next day or two,” the NHC’s 11 a.m. forecast said. “On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or inland along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday morning, then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean. Sunday night”.

The forecast track at 11 am on July 2 for Tropical Storm Colin. National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Bonnie

Like Colin, Bonnie is bringing 40 mph sustained winds. Bonnie is located about 65 miles south of Managua, Nicaragua and 140 miles northwest of Cabo Blanco, Costa Rica and is moving west at 15 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend out to about 70 miles from the center of the storm.

The governments of Nicaragua and Costa Rica ended the tropical storm warning for their coasts in the Caribbean Sea. Residents living in Cabo Blanco, Costa Rica and along the Nicaraguan and Honduran borders remain under a tropical storm warning. Residents of the Pacific coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico should keep an eye on Bonnie’s development.

“A turn to the west-northwest is expected tonight and is believed to continue for the next few days,” the NHC said in its 11 a.m. bulletin. “Bonnie is forecast to move away from Nicaragua and move parallel to the coasts of Central America and southern Mexico in the coming days.

“Some strengthening is forecast in the next 48 hours, and then Bonnie is forecast to become a hurricane.”

The 11 am July 2 forecast cone for Tropical Storm Bonnie. National Hurricane Center

Riot Number 1

This is a tropical wave that would be accompanied by winds, rains and storms that would affect the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea. The chance of it forming as a tropical storm in the next five days is only 10%.

