Two studies claim that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in the Wuhan market: what the experts think

Two new studies affirm that the origin of the pandemic would have taken place in the Wuhan market. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY/Archive



The origin of the pandemic is still an extensive question. However, two scientific studies, not yet peer-reviewed, noted that the SARS-CoV-2 would have emerged in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, thanks to the commercialization of live mammals. Furthermore, the experts confirmed that the virus of COVID-19 could have been present even before the first cases were detected, in December 2019 . Two Argentine scientists spoke with Infobae and discussed the significance of this finding.

“ To understand the appearance of a new pathogen, studies of the first known and suspected cases are essential ”, affirmed the chief epidemiologist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria van Kerkhove. In that sense, the expert admitted that “identifying the first human case of a new disease is extremely difficult, if not impossible.” In addition, referring to these investigations, the expert assured that there could be multiple events of “spill from an animal reservoir or intermediate host before the virus spreads efficiently.”

The two studies that became relevant in the last few hours were based on this last point and that ensure that the pandemic would have started in the Huanan seafood wholesale market. According to what they affirmed, those responsible would have been the live mammals that were sold in that place. “ Know the origin of the pandemic the place, the region or even the geographical feature where the first cases occurred it is important to start learning to predict future similar situations ”, he stated in dialogue with Infobae the virologist and CONICET researcher, Mario Lozano.

While the biochemist, immunologist and principal investigator of CONICET, William Dozenhe pointed: “ We don’t even know what the intermediate species is and it is suspected that there is a but when this situation is declared and the cases increase, the marking is closed, they disinfect absolutely everything, for which the clues were lost ”.

After detecting the first cases, the Chinese authorities closed the Huanan market in Wuhan. According to experts, this eliminated much of the clues to the origin of the pandemic. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)

The origin of COVID-19: the great unknown of the pandemic

In the documents that were released in the last hours, the scientists assured, after analyzing similar studies, that the first known case of COVID-19 was a vendor in the Huanan market. In this sense, specialists from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other trials with similar characteristics highlighted that the viruses found during the early stages of the pandemic were part of two main evolutionary branches, and that these were supported by the samples found in said Wuhan market.

“In the case of SARS-CoV-2, it is clear that the Huanan market is the area where the pandemic is supposed to have started. and where the first cases were identified,” Lozano said. While he pointed out that this place had “a key role.” “ Many animals are sold that are susceptible to infection; become infected and can transmit the virus. Therefore there are many possibilities of transmission”, he reflected.

In agreement with the virologist, the immunologist highlighted the importance of analyzing the animals and the markets where they were sold. “There was a lot of crowding of humans and animals,” he noted. Also, he warned that “ It is essential to find the origin of the virus, because if it is not in any animal species and appears in one place, it is very likely that it is planted”, although he clarified that this idea is a hypothesis that must be demonstrated. . “That someone has done it with the intention of generating this situation seems very strange to me,” she analyzed.

In Dozen’s words, Knowing the start of the pandemic is essential to prevent future problems with this virus, that is, SARS-CoV-2 and others that may emerge.. “Knowing the origin of the virus can allow monitoring and follow-up to find out how it mutates and jumps from species. In addition, it is essential to know what happened because there were cases in different areas of China and in the rest of the world before December.

“ We don’t even know what the intermediate species is. It is suspected that there is one, but when this situation is declared and the cases increase, the market is closed and absolutely everything is disinfected, for which the clues were lost ”, lamented Dozen. In that sense, Lozano completed: “In December 2019 there was a single human case, which generated a whole family of infections. Probably by that time there should have been a major local transmission in the area or maybe a little earlier.”

According to experts, knowing the origin of SARS-CoV-2 could help prevent future pandemics (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The “zero case”: the holy grail of the pandemic

Two years have passed and it is still unknown which was the first case. Like the animal that could have taken the role of host or vector of transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) led a group of prestigious scientists who traveled to China to search for what, today, could well be defined as the “holy grail” of COVID-19. Now, another group is preparing to seek to provide the answers that still remain unknown.

“ It is not yet known from which animal species the virus jumped to humans and this data would allow us to be more careful with this virus or other emerging ones in the future . In order to know this, it is necessary to trace the relationships that these animals have had with the virus and, above all, try to find serological responses in animal tissues from that time. The goal has to be to look for antibodies or previous immunity against the virus Lozano explained. Likewise, he assured that this detection when carried out in humans could be indicative of its origin.

“The virus, originally present in a bat, has relatively little chance to jump fast: first because there are not so many encounters between humans and bats and secondly because the ability of a virus adapted to a bat to infect a human is not the best. That is why the theory of a second host arises, ”said the virologist, although he stressed that this jump remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Docena assured that two lineages have been described since the beginning of the pandemic, which should have been sought in animal species. With this step, it would be known how and when the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 began. “We saw that it takes months to generate mutations and variants and the pandemic started with two input variants, which differ in mutations”With which it could have started “long before December and must have lasted for months until it spread in different parts of China”.

“ A survey of other markets should have been done and it should have been the first measure, in addition to monitoring the different species and seeing if they find any similar virus ”, said Docena, although he clarified that “at this time going to the Wuhan market I don’t think it makes sense. Everything is now closed, clean and the biological samples have degraded”. “Clearly there is still much to investigate. They are two pre-prints that came out two years after the pandemic and have not yet been peer-reviewed. Surely there will be information in them that has not been completely analyzed and later, in the discussion with the evaluators, the assertions will be adjusted, which will generate greater precision”, concluded Lozano.

KEEP READING:

Experts believed in a possible leak from the Wuhan laboratory as the origin of the pandemic, but they feared that this would affect “international harmony”

The origin of COVID: why the world does not have the most important response to the pandemic?

What are the new scientific hypotheses about the origin of SARS-CoV-2