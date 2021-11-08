Two years of Apple TV +, between enormous difficulties and potential

With two years of business behind it, it’s time to take a first big account of Apple TV + and the progress the company is making for its video streaming service.

How many Apple TV + was launched in 2019, one of the biggest criticisms concerned the catalog of titles available. The company had in fact made a very specific choice: focus only on original content and do not purchase third-party movie and series catalogs that have been available for some time. Obviously, Apple knew that users also wanted quantity, so it immediately activated several offers to allow most people to access Apple TV + for free for at least 12 months with the purchase of a new product or with other promotions provided by the company and its partners. In this way, Apple would have had time to increase the content in its catalog, without forcing users (or most of them) to pay the monthly subscription.

For offer quality, Apple has planned billion-dollar investments in the production of new films and TV series over several years, acquiring the exclusivity of great screenwriters, artists and actors. Additionally, the company has also hired some of the industry’s top executives who had previously worked on blockbuster titles like The Crown or Breaking Bad. In short, nothing was left to chance.

Two years later, it’s hard to say how successful Apple TV + has been in terms of users, as the company has never shared the number of subscribers, nor has it specified how many are using the free trial, how many the paid trial, and how many. instead they abandoned the service after the expiry of the promotion.

The only data comes from third party sources and they tell us that the number of Apple TV + subscribers it is around 40 million worldwide, of which about half are paid subscribers. Furthermore, we know that Apple TV + market share in the video streaming services sector increased from 3.5% to 5.4% in 2021, demonstrating that subscribers are still growing despite fewer content than Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime. Of course, the difference with the competition is still huge, considering that Netflix has over 200 million subscribers and Disney + has surpassed 100 million in two years of life.

It must also be said that Apple TV + is not Apple’s core business, unlike Netflix and Disney + for their respective companies, since Apple’s services and products are plentiful and represent the highest percentage of revenue. Despite this, Apple has planned huge investments to bring original content to its subscribers.

So let’s talk about quality. Not all the titles available on Apple TV + are excellent, and there are some series that do not deserve a rating higher than 6.5, but on the other hand the platform has still managed to win hundreds of awards and nominations, a result that no competitor has managed to achieve after only two years of activity.

Ted Lasso, for example, has won Golden Globes, Emmys and many other awards, as well as being one of the most viewed shows of all video streaming platforms. The Morning Show has also won various awards, not forgetting other Apple Originals series that have received critical acclaim, such as Dickinson and For All Mankind. In addition, Apple is also working very well with documentaries, as evidenced by the success of the titles dedicated to Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen and Billie Eilish, and with films (On The Rocks, The Banker and Greyhound in the front row…).

In addition, in recent months we have noticed an increase in titles already available or arriving on the platform, a sign that after the pandemic, work has resumed in a great way. Just think of the film Finch with Tom Hanks, the epic series Foundation which includes eight seasons, without forgetting titles like Invasion and Dr. Brain or the arrival of new contents such as the highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese with Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio among the leading actors.

Sure, as we said before there was no shortage of failures. Titles like Little Voice or Mr. Corman have already been eliminated, while other series and films have not been as successful, but it was impossible to create only 80% + content on Metacritic.

One thing is certain: Apple wants to continue on the path of original and exclusive content, with the aim of producing the highest quality content. Two years after the birth of Apple TV +, the company therefore does not seem willing to change course by acquiring third-party catalogs as other platforms have done. Now, the company’s big goal is to win a non-technical Oscar with one of its films, and the aforementioned Killers of the Flower Moon or the upcoming Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington, may succeed.

They have been two years of ups and downs, for a service that was born from scratch in a super competitive market already manned by giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime (without counting the various HBO and Hulu in the United States). The numbers are growing, critics appreciate much of the content, the awards are coming and the catalog is enriched more and more with new content including series, films, documentaries and children’s titles. Apple’s speakers help produce quality content, but we’ll see the real litmus test in a couple of years.

For now, the service deserves a nice 7.5. And you, what grade would you give to the first two years of Apple TV +?

