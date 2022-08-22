UFC 278 – The colossal sum that Kamaru Usman made Drake lose!

Kamaru Usman was the weekend’s biggest loser on the MMA planet, he who was knocked out by a spectacular kick from Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. A real shock wave which also had serious repercussions on… Drake. This Monday morning, the Canadian rapper can wake up with a hangover!

A high kick to the head, a body crashing on the octagon floor: the knockout suffered by Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 is already cult. On the networks, the Nigerian Nightmare was exemplary, congratulating his opponent and vowing to get back to work in order to bounce back from this bitter failure. On the other hand, for Drake, the page will not be closed anytime soon…

The colossal sum lost by Drake during UFC 278

This weekend, the interpreter of “God’s Plan” and “Know Yourself” lost no less than 430,000 dollars because of failed bets! First, he put $200,000 on Usman’s win over Edwards. Missed, yet the Nigerian mastered the fight.

Sure of his shot, the rapper had also placed a small note of 230,000 dollars in favor of Jose Aldo, who faced Merab Dvalishvili a little lower on the card. You guessed it, Drake’s prognosis also failed, for a total loss close to half a million dollars! This shipwreck, which is not the first, reinforces the reputation of the native of Toronto as a cursed bettor, not to say badly inspired.

For several years, Drake has indeed lost dizzying sums betting on UFC fights. After getting the Masvidal vs Covington and Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira results wrong earlier this year, the rapper finally thought he had broken the curse with a string of recent wins. The return to earth was all the more brutal.

For the little anecdote, MMA is not the only discipline in which this “Drake’s curse” (curse, editor’s note) strikes. A few weeks ago, the author of “Uptown” thought he was heading for the jackpot by betting on Charles Leclerc’s victory at the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix. A race that was ultimately cruel for the Monegasque, whose car then dropped that he had gone to the pole. In short, when it doesn’t want, it doesn’t want…

Finally, know that there was a time when the mere fact of being photographed with Drake caused harm to the athletes concerned. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Serena Williams or even Jadon Sancho paid the price. More than ever, we must be wary of the rapper!

It is now a curse: Drake cannot ward off bad luck, and continues to lose huge sums when he ventures into the world of sports betting. Bettors are therefore strongly advised not to follow the bets of the famous rapper!