Ukraine, according to the US, Russia is ready to invade, all troops withdrawn. Moscow: “Only propaganda”. Farnesina: “Italians leave the country”

The United States they withdraw almost all of their remaining soldiers in Ukraine. The Pentagon announces it. -Department of Defense has “ordered the temporary repositioning of Florida National Guard soldiers out of Ukraine”, tweets John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, noting that the decision was made for precaution as the “safety of our staff” is the priority. They have been withdrawn approx 160 military trainers – most of the Florida National Guard and a score of Green Berets – who operated in Ukraine at a base near the Polish border.

This morning the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that there are signs of aMoscow escalation in Ukraine. “We continue to see very worrying signs of an escalation of Russia, such as the arrival of new troops on the border with Ukraine,” he said speaking at a press conference from Fiji. Yesterday there was news and rumors that the United States fears that Moscow may move within the next week. The forces deployed along the borders, approx 130 thousand soldiers Russians, would in fact now be sufficient to initiate the invasion of the country. However, it should not be forgotten that the one between Moscow and Washington it is, at least for now, above all one war of nerves and that ads can fit into this scenario to increase mutual pressure. The video interview between the US president is scheduled for tomorrow Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today the French president, Emmanuel Macron, he had an hour and 40 minute telephone conversation with Putin in an attempt to ease the tension. He made it known the Elysée.

Moscow: “Ignore our requests” – The United States and the EU have “ignored” Russia’s demands on security, said the Russian foreign minister Serghei Lavrov to US Secretary of State Blinken in a telephone conversation according to a statement by the Moscow ministry. For Lavrov, Washington’s claims that Moscow wants to invade Ukraine are “provocations” and a way of doing things Anti-Russian “propaganda”. There diplomatic path “remains open” but we need a “de-escalation” replied Blinken. Meanwhile, Russia has started reduce its diplomatic staff in Kiev. This was announced by the Moscow Foreign Ministry. “Fearing possible provocations on the part of the Kiev regime or third countries, we have decided to optimize the Russian diplomatic staff present in Ukraine ”, reads a statement.

Yesterday the United States had already invited its citizens to leave the country later 48 hours and diplomatic personnel should fly away from Kiev today. Meanwhile, the government of Ukraine asked its citizens to keep calm and avoid panic. “At the moment it is crucial to remain calm, united within the country, to avoid destabilizing actions that create panic”, reads a note from the Foreign Ministry. US warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine “Cause panic” reiterated the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Italians leave the country” – After Belgium, Holland, Great Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea Italy has also invited its citizens to leave the country. “In consideration of the current situation, as a precaution, compatriots are invited to temporarily leave Ukraine with the commercial means available“, Reports the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina. Are approximately two-thousand, according to what is learned, the Italians currently present in Ukraine. The majority is concentrated in Kiev. During the coordination meeting on the situation in Ukraine chaired at the Farnesina by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, it was decided – in agreement with the Embassies of the European Union present in the country – to to bring back non-essential personnel of our diplomatic headquarters in Kiev, which will remain fully operational in any case.