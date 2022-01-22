Ukraine, Blinken sees Lavrov “NATO does not withdraw troops”

New York. The situation between Washington and Moscow on Ukraine is not unblocked. At the end of the talks in Geneva between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov, which aimed to calm tensions and defuse the crisis in Kiev, the two sides remained de facto in their positions, with no progress of relief. We “agree that a reasonable dialogue is necessary” in order to “calm the tension” around Ukraine, Lavrov said at the end of a “frank, constructive and useful” meeting with his US colleague. That said, Moscow reaffirmed its promise that Kiev will never be a member of NATO, that no Alliance weapons will be deployed near Russian borders and that its forces will be withdrawn from Central and Eastern Europe. Furthermore, he wants NATO allied troops to leave Romania and Bulgaria as part of the security demands. Russia calls for “the withdrawal of foreign forces and weapons” from countries that were not members of NATO before 1997, the ministry said before the talks in Switzerland: among these are the two former allies of the Warsaw Pact, who joined in 2004. NATO made it known that the request “cannot be accepted”. Blinken said the US remains steadfast in rejecting the Kremlin’s most important demands.

Russia, however, expects written responses from the US next week “, as Lavrov explained, reiterating that his country has” never threatened the Ukrainian people “. Furthermore, he specified that a new contact with his American counterpart is possible after Washington has responded to their requests. “I cannot say whether we are on the right path or not – he explained to reporters – We will understand this when we receive the written response from the United States to all our proposals”. The owner of Foggy Bottom confirmed that the US agrees to come up with “ideas” in the form of written answers next week, but Moscow must provide evidence that it does not intend to invade Ukraine. The United States is still seeking a “diplomatic solution” on the dossier, but will react “to any Russian aggression, even non-military”, the Washington chief of diplomacy stressed. Then ensuring “a quick and severe response” in the event of an invasion by Moscow.

With some 100,000 of its soldiers gathered close to Ukraine, fears are growing that Russia is preparing an invasion, even if the latter continues to deny it. The United States and its allies are rushing to present a united front to prevent this or coordinate a tough reaction as a last resort. Meanwhile, other Russian troops are moving on for exercises with neighboring Belarus, while Western allies are supplying Ukraine with weapons and equipment. And on Thursday Washington imposed sanctions on four Ukrainian officials who Blinken said were at the center of a Kremlin effort that began in 2020 to damage Kiev’s ability to “function independently.” Among them there are also two deputies in office, Taras Kozak and Oleg Volochi, who ended up on the blacklist for their “destabilizing activities”. They are accused of having been instructed by the Russian secret services to “recruit former and current government leaders to prepare to take control of the Ukrainian government and the country’s infrastructure with a Russian occupation force.”