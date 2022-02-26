Ukraine | Celebrities and the fashion industry react to what happens in Ukraine | Russia | War | Europe | VIU

The crisis you are in Ukraine it has generated debate and chains of support around the world. Many people dedicated themselves to spreading what was happening and supporting humanitarian aid campaigns for the refugee population in Ukraine. The most influential personalities were not far behind, as international celebrities such as actors, singers, influencers, and even the fashion industry itself reacted to what is happening in Ukraine.

Celebrities from the film industry such as Angelina Jolie, Arnold Schwazenneger, Priyanka Chopra, Penelope Cruz, Mark Ruffalo, Jared Leto, Olivia Wilde, Chris Evans, and actress with Ukrainian roots Vera Farmiga; They expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people on networks, disseminating information about it, NGOs and humanitarian aid campaigns.

Some artists from the music industry also shared their concerns and opinions on networks regarding the situation that affects hundreds of people in various regions of Ukraine. Among them, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Cher, Cardi B and Camila Cabello; in addition to some of Latin American representatives such as Thalia, Maluma and Danna Paola.

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

The fashion world also spoke about it. We saw personalities like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and even the Ukrainian-born American designer, Natalie Fednerwho shared a heartfelt publication where he expressed that the peoples of Ukraine and Russia are the main affected in a conflict of powers.

Effects on the fashion industry

The international fashion magazine Vogue raised its voice in this regard with the memory of the historic cover that marked the end of the Second World War under the slogan “Peace and Reconstruction”expressing the desire for the end of the conflict.

The global market for luxury brands and retail would also be affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to BOF, the growing crisis could cause a domino effect in consumer perception.

Since the conflict in Ukraine started in 2014, shares in luxury brand companies such as LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Bulgari and others), Kering (Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and others), Richemont (Cartier, Montblanc and others), Burberry and Prada fell between 3% and 6%. This means that investors do not expect the conflict to have a big impact on the market.

However, fashion leaders in Ukraine They affirmed that the luxury brands with a presence in the country would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of their workers and their stores; even the Italian firm Prada has closed its stores in the country.

Luxury firms are closely monitoring the evolution of the situation, since the Ukrainian market could suffer economic sanctions from abroad.