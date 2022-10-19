Ukraine: kyiv police shoot down Russian kamikaze drone – Europe – International

A new deployment of ‘suicide’ drones attacked the city of kyiv on October 17. According to a video, after the wave of bombings, the Ukrainian authorities proved to be well prepared for the arrival of weapons. Thus the battle was recorded.

The situation in Ukraine seems to have no end, the war that Russia started in February has not only left thousands dead, but also many families in fear.

And it is that the Ukrainian population not only faces hunger, insecurity and displacement, but also fear of encountering a deployment of “suicide” drones.

Every night and every morning the enemy terrorizes the population. Suicide drones and missiles attack all of Ukraine.

This Monday, the Ukrainian media released a video in which the kyiv police use their arsenal to shoot down six Iranian “Shahed-136” drones that threaten citizens.

“Every night and every morning the enemy terrorizes the population. Suicide drones and missiles attack all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities, but they will not be able to break us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski said on the ‘Telegram’ network. ‘.

According to ‘EFE’, these dronesalso known as kamikaze, have left at least four dead, including a six-month pregnant woman.



In fact, the threat is constant, as one of them hit an apartment building.

“Under the rubble there may still be people. There are three hospitalized, two of them are workers from the State Emergency Service,” said the mayor, Vitaliy Klitschkó.

For now, the attacks have been registered in nine regions of the country, from the west to the north and from the east to the south and the Black Sea coast.

kyiv against drones and the debate against threats



The Ukrainian authorities have asked the population not to try to shoot down Iranian suicide drones on their own, while accusing the Asian country of complicity with Russian aggression and of committing war crimes.

The multi-target attacks in Ukraine have sparked debate among Ukrainians on how best to counter the threat.

Several widely shared posts on social media, including one from an adviser to Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko, suggested that all Ukrainians with guns should try to shoot down the drones if they see them.

The minister himself, Denys Monastyrskyi, however, contradicted that advice, saying that the probability of disabling a drone is very low and there is a risk to the shooter and the people around him.

The discussion on the matter has brought some sense of relief among the Ukrainians, and some media commentators say that the Russians probably expected the population to be scared or flee rather than discuss the best way to shoot them down.

With multiple air alerts throughout the day and night, many choose; however, for staying in their homes, following the “two walls” rule.

This rule indicates that at least two walls must separate a person from the outside and the second one serves to stop the shrapnel and fragments that reach the first in case a projectile or a drone hits the building.

In practice, this means that some residents of kyiv prefer to sleep in the corridors or stand in them when they see the air alert on their mobile phones.

Yuriy Butusov, a Ukrainian journalist specializing in military issues at “Censor.net”, suggests that in addition to terrorizing the civilian population and destroying Ukrainian infrastructure, drone strikes are aimed at detecting and destroying the country’s air defense systems.

“The battle for control of airspace is a key requirement for the Russian forces’ strategic offensive operation,” which Russia may be planning to seize the strategic initiative, Butusov wrote on his Facebook page.

He said Russia is attacking civilian targets to try to force Ukraine to move its anti-aircraft defense systems from the front lines, where they are key to preventing Russian troops from using their aircraft to impede the Ukrainian offensive.

He added that the continued use of drones in small groups over the whole of Ukraine is also aimed at making the air defense more stationary and thus more vulnerable to Russian attacks.

The group “National Resistance” within the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Army revealed on Monday that it was able to detect the presence of about twenty Iranian instructors in the southern region of Kherson.

The group claimed that they train the Russians on how to use the kamikaze drones and direct the launch against civilian targets.

According to the Ukrainian resistance movement in the area, Iranian instructors are also present in occupied Crimea, operating at the Chauda military center, the Kirovsky air base and near Cape Tarankhut.

While Iran has denied supplying drones to Russia, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “supplying weapons to enter a war of aggression in Ukraine and kill Ukrainian citizens makes Iran an accomplice in the crime of aggression, crimes of Russian war and terrorist acts against Ukraine”.

*With information from EFE