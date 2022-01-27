Ukraine, NATO’s response to Russia: «We are prepared for the worst. Kiev is free to choose allies “

“NATO has delivered to Russia the written answers it has asked for.” This is what was confirmed by NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, during a press conference following the summit between NATO and the United States on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. According to Stoltenberg’s statements, NATO has offered Russia the possibility of starting a “diplomatic process”, urging a joint meeting between NATO and Russia, “because there are points, in the rich agenda, on which we can only work together” . “Of course, while we hope and work for a good solution, a de-escalation, we are also prepared for the worst,” said Stoltenberg.

In the negotiations with Russia, NATO will not derogate from its principles because, as stated by Stoltenberg, “each country has the right to choose its alliances, its path”. “Russia has amassed over 100 thousand soldiers on the border with Ukraine – added Stoltenberg – other troops are arriving and there is a significant concentration in Belarus too: we ask Moscow for an immediate de-escalation: the NATO line – continued the secretary – it is defensive, we do not seek a confrontation, but we do not compromise on our principles ».

Blinken: “Ready to take the appropriate countermeasures”

At the same time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that the United States’ response to the Russian government on security guarantees highlights that Washington is “open to dialogue” and “prefers diplomacy” to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Should Moscow “not start a de-escalation on the Ukrainian border, the United States – assures Blinken – will take the appropriate countermeasures”.

Russia’s requests to NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin had asked for written answers from NATO and the United States. The Kremlin had asked that, in two separate treaties, the withdrawal of NATO troops from Bulgaria and Romania, as well as from other Central Eastern European countries, be sanctioned. But NATO verbally rejected these requests, underlining that the only way forward is that of diplomatic confrontation between the parties, albeit with the awareness of having to prepare for a possible “worsening” of the situation in the region.

