Ukraine pulls out of Fencing World Cup to avoid Russia

The Ukrainian fencers withdrew this Sunday from the world fencing championship in Cairo to avoid confront Russia, without first showing a sign that read “Stop the war! Save Ukraine!” on the fourth day of Moscow’s invasion of their country.

The national teams of the two countries immersed in a war where the Kremlin now threatens a nuclear attack would meet in the round of 16 of this competition at the International Stadium in the Egyptian capital.

But the Ukrainians refused to compete, holding up a banner proclaiming in English “Stop Russia! Stop the war! Save Ukraine! Save Europe!”

Numerous athletes or sports entities have already opposed this invasion, which is why the International Olympic Committee has requested the cancellation of all sporting events planned in Russia.

The venue for the Champions League final has already been moved to France instead of the Russian city of St Petersburg, while the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Russia has been cancelled.

In addition, the International Judo Federation has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin from his position as honorary president. And the German club Schalke 04 removed the logo of the Russian company Gazprom from their shirts.