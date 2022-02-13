Ukraine risks being invaded by Russia, what does Italy do?

“Italy has already confirmed its willingness to provide its contribution, should NATO decide to do so”. As the alerts on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Farnesina sent the Italians to leave the country, the Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini, illustrated the national strategy on the crisis in Parliament last Tuesday. And yesterday flew to Riga, in Latvia, where the Italian contingent deployed in the NATO “Baltic Guardian” operation operates.

The Italian missions on the east flank

Still in Eastern Europe, other Italian soldiers operate in Romania with 4 Eurofighters in another mission, Enhanced Air Policing Area South, but it is possible that the Italian commitment will soon expand further. In fact, at the NATO ministerial next Tuesday and Wednesday, the proposal to provide a stable presence also in the countries on the South-East side of the Alliance and to increase the supply of aircraft assets will be evaluated. In the last 10 years, Russian activism towards the West has been accompanied by a progressive reorientation of NATO’s military posture on the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance in a deterrent way. And Italy, Guerini underlined, is fully active in “these strengthening initiatives, raising the operational readiness of its assets and increasing participation in operational and exercise activities”.

The answer to the NATO request

In Latvia there are 238 Italian soldiers with 135 land vehicles. “Baltic Guardian” has been operational since 2016, in response to a request made to NATO by the Baltic countries and Poland. The Ajax Strike exercise has just ended in the country, promoted with the aim of testing and confirming the level of operational capabilities and reassuring the population of the countries of the border areas. More southern, in Romania, the Italian task force Black storm is deployed with 140 soldiers at the Constanta airport to help ensure the integrity of the country’s airspace.

In the Mediterranean

But NATO – and consequently Italy – plays its game of chess with Russia also in the Mediterranean, where the Neptune strike exercise was held in recent days, involving the aircraft carrier of the Cavour Navy, together to the American Uss Truman and the French Charles de Gaulle. In the meeting of the Alliance ministers on 15 and 16 February, any changes to the deployments in the eastern European quadrant will be decided in response to the possible Russian escalation that has already deployed over 130 thousand soldiers in the vicinity of Ukraine.

Two thousand Italians in Ukraine: go away

Meanwhile, the Farnesina invites all Italians to Ukraine to return “as a precaution”. While on the ground the tension is getting higher, after an extraordinary meeting of the Crisis Unit entirely dedicated to the Russian threat on the borders of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announces the decisions taken. The approximately two thousand Italians who live in the country, most of them in the capital Kiev, are invited to get on a commercial plane and return home as soon as possible.

Departures not recommended

Those in Italy, “considering the situation of uncertainty at the borders”, are instead asked to “postpone all non-essential trips to Ukraine”, in particular those “for any reason in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and in Crimea” , which are “not recommended”. Diplomatic terms to underline the danger of traveling in a particularly delicate moment. But not only: “Another provision taken – added Di Maio – is to bring back all the non-essential staff of our diplomatic office in Kiev”.

The embassy does not close but is downsized

A decision that does not imply the closure of the embassy, ​​assured the minister, which “remains fully operational”. So much so that the Crisis Unit also indicates the emergency number to reach it in case of need: +380503102111. The escalation at the borders of Ukraine, moreover, has pushed all the main Western chancelleries to recall their compatriots. Even if the goal is and remains the de-escalation, in a day full of tension but also of diplomatic contacts. “We are all working to avoid an escalation”, Di Maio assured, underlining that “a diplomatic solution is being sought and we hope that tangible signals can arrive as soon as possible”.