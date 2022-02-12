Ukraine, Russia moves 30 warships in the Black Sea: “Large-scale exercise”

A large-scale exercise involving more than 30 ships of the Russian navy has started in the Black Sea. The press service of the Black Sea Fleet announced today. “Over 30 warships of various classes of the Black Sea fleet. Nero and other fleets will carry out missions as part of armed forces, naval offensive groups and landing ship units, “the press service said in a statement. A new sign of tension on the eve of the Putin-Biden telephone summit.

“Naval formations and coastal troop units, as well as naval aviation, will carry out missile and artillery launches, as well as carry out missile and bomb attacks on sea, coastal and air targets at various stages of the exercise. ‘exercise – it is written in the note – is to defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of forces and troops, as well as the country’s economic infrastructures, naval communications and areas of maritime economic activity from the military threats of the imaginary enemy “.

Ukraine, telephone summit between Western leaders: “The Russian invasion could happen at any time” by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli February 11, 2022





The ships left the Sevastopol and Novorossiysk bases early on “after traveling to designated areas”. Commander of the Black Sea Fleet Igor Osipov supervises the maneuvers. The exercise involves frigates, corvettes, small missile ships and missile ships, landing ships, destroyers and countermeasure ships.