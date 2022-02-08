Ukraine, the US-Russia clash causes the butterfly effect: it is a diplomatic tear between Colombia and Venezuela

“Could the flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil cause a tornado in Texas?”: This was the title that the American mathematician and meteorologist Edward Norton Lorenz used for a conference in 1972. Lorenz’s work is linked to what we call “butterfly Effect”, a concept that commonly leads us to understand how everything in the world is interrelated. In geopolitics this notion becomes almost a dogma (even more so in today’s globalized context) and so it becomes easy to understand how what is happening on the front Ukrainian in Eastern Europe it moves the international military chessboard causing repercussions also in Latin America: specifically in Colombia.

Yes, because as we know, or perhaps it is better to repeat it for the more “careless”, Colombia is the main stronghold and ally of the USA in South America and the politics of the Casa de Nariño (the presidential palace in Bogotà) are affected not a little by the moods of Washington. It then happens that just as we are arriving at the coldest moment of the Ukrainian crisis, the Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, launches a direct accusation against Russia for an alleged interference on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

Moscow obviously rejected Molano’s statements, and from the Russian embassy in Bogotá they kept silent the statements of the minister as inappropriate and irresponsible, given that the alleged intelligence data in support of what was declared would be without foundation and verification. The Russian official representation in Colombia then accused the defense minister of carrying out a tireless “witch hunt” based on the search for fictitious enemies. Probably, and I add this, to divert attention from the electoral contest where the current opposition of the president Iván Duque is in the lead (according to the polls) in the voting intention of the Colombians and Colombians.

However, the fact remains that Moscow has made no secret of being able to deploy troops or military resources a Cuba and in Venezuela if the United States of America and NATO insist on “interfering” with Russia’s borders and national security. Molano on February 3 said that the Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela were mobilizing troops on the border with Colombia, counting on the support and technical assistance of Russia And Iran: a fact that according to the Minister of Defense would constitute a serious act of interference in the field of war.

Part of these troops would have been sent to the border with the Arauca department, an area infamous for the constant generalized violence provoked by the struggle for control of the drug trafficking route between the Eln and the dissidents of the Farc. Molano, however, not only accused Moscow of supporting the logistics and technical needs of the Venezuelan army, but also stated that the illicit trafficking (and the resulting violence) begins in the State of Apure, the Venezuelan border area. with Arauca, thanks to the complicity of the government of Maduro with the differences of the Farc.

There defensoria del Pueblo Colombian, compared to the situation in the Arauca department, shared terrible data at the beginning of February: 66 homicides and 1,200 displaced persons due to the conflict only in January 2022. Molano’s statements were answered by his Venezuelan alter ego, Vladimir Padrino López, Minister of People’s Power for Defense since 2014. López wasted no time and accused “the Bogotan oligarchy” of having converted Colombia into one appendix of the Southern Command of the Army of the United States of America. The Venezuelan minister referred to US bases installed in Colombia since July 2020 to – supposedly – help Duque’s government fight the drug trafficking.

In short, those between Colombia and Venezuela are diplomatic relations worn down by years of tensions, mutual accusations and low blows: a fire washed down with gasoline from Russia and the United States of America which reproduce an already seen “arm wrestling” on this border. A frontier fluid, porous and uncontrollable that extends for 2219 km, where there are various armed groups that monopolize a constant struggle for control of the drug trafficking routes. If Venezuelan troops move, Colombian troops are no less that in January 2022 they received numerous reinforcements by order of President Duque, with the aim of ensuring control of the territory (and reducing violence).

Now the “hot potato” passes to President Iván Duque who will have to meet with the Russian ambassador in Colombia, Nicolai Tavdumadzeto try to mend yet another diplomatic tear.