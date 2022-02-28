Ukraine war hits chip industry even harder | companies

If anything was missing from the semiconductor industry, it is the war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion of that country has set off all the alarms as analysts see more than likely that the shortage of chips, which has wreaked havoc on automobile and technological device manufacturers for more than a year and which is expected to decrease this 2022 , get worse.

The reason? Ukraine is one of the largest producers of neon gas, critical for lasers used in chip manufacturing, supplying more than 90% of America’s semiconductor-grade neon. And Russia is, along with South Africa, a key supplier of palladium, supplying around 33% of global demand for this rare metal, according to estimates by analysis company Techcet.

“Like Taiwan, both Ukraine and Russia play a critical role in the global semiconductor supply chain… This war could potentially affect semiconductor manufacturing capacity and consequently increase chip prices,” Prabhu Ram, head of the intelligence group at analytics firm CyberMedia Research, told Business Today. One fact put on the table these days is that the price of neon shot up 600% when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014. And palladium rose more than 7% last Thursday.

Techcet CEO and President Lita Shon-Roy is in no doubt that if the conflict escalates and the US imposes further sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin could retaliate by withholding critical materials needed for US chip production. USA “The conflict may prevent exports from Ukraine and the supply of neon would be affected immediately. In addition, exports of C4F6 and palladium that come directly from Russia could also be affected and used as leverage against trade sanctions”, remarks Shon-Roy, who trusts that this extreme will not be reached. But, if the situation worsens, “chipmakers may face major supply disruptions.”

A large-scale conflict that disrupts exports of such elements could affect manufacturers such as Intel, which sources about 50% of its neon from Eastern Europe, according to JP Morgan. But, as Reuters points out, the pain will not be uniform. ASML, the Dutch company dedicated to the manufacture of machines for the production of integrated circuits, obtains less than 20% of the gases it uses from the countries affected by the crisis.

Companies can turn to China, the US or Canada to increase supplies, according to JP Morgan. Indeed, earlier this month the White House warned chipmakers to diversify their supply chains, but time is pressing in an already strained industry, which has made it difficult to source chips for cars, medical devices and other technological equipment during the pandemic.

In addition, the war in Ukraine comes as the demand for chips continues to grow in various fields, as companies are buying more technology products for their digital transformation. And although some companies such as Samsung or Intel have announced the construction of new chip factories, these will take a long time to be operational.

US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said last month that the average chip inventory fell from 40 days in 2019 to less than five days in 2022. She also noted that most chip factories are running at more than 90%. Without a doubt, the news is not good neither for the punished automotive industry, which was forced to stop some factories during 2021, nor for others that are highly demanding of chips.

Chipmakers have signaled they expect limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, thanks to stockpiling of raw materials and diversified procurement, Reuters reported. Analysts believe that we will have to wait between six months and a year to see the effect, especially in terms of the potential price increase, due to the long-term agreements that these companies have for the acquisition of raw material.