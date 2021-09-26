Unbroken: plot, cast, trivia about the film

Is titled Unbroken and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting January 29, 2015, directed by Angelina Jolie and that will be broadcast Sunday 26 September 2021 in prime time at 00:00 on Rete 4. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Unbroken: the cast

In cast of the film Unbroken we find the presence of the following actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Alex Russell, Jai Courtney, Jack O’Connell, John Magaro, Finn Wittrock, Miyavi, Luke Treadaway, Maddalena Ischiale, Vincenzo Amato.





Unbroken: the plot

Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete from the 1936 Berlin Olympics, survives a plane crash during World War II: after that, he becomes a prisoner in two Japanese prison camps. From a rebellious childhood to a life of glory, courage and triumph, Louie finds her strength, her struggle and her faith and, thanks to her indomitable spirit, manages to survive, despite the difficulties.

Unbroken: some curiosities about the film

The film brings the bestseller of the same name, written by Laura Hillenbrand, titled Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption.

Angelina Jolie – who directed the film – was unable to show up for the film’s premiere, as she fell ill with chickenpox. The Bird is portrayed by Miyavi, Japanese rock star, well known in his homeland. It was not the first time that he participated in a film: in 2004, in fact, we saw him in the Rising Sun. The screenplay for the film was edited by the Coen brothers.

Louie, the person who inspired the story told in Unbroken, disappeared in July 2014 and it was he who gave his own supervision for the making of the film. Unbroken is the second film directed by Angelina Jolie: the first film she directed, in fact, was In the Land of Blood and Honey.