Uncharted: Mark Wahlberg Shows Sully’s Mustache In Backstage Video | Cinema

Filming of the film, the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg based on Naughty Dog’s IP of the same name, are now over. It was the protagonist of the film who pre-alerted us a few days ago.

In recent days we have been able to see many interesting materials such as some photos from the set, which you can find here, as well as the first official photo of Tom Holland as the protagonist Nathan Drake. If you missed it, you can recover it on this page.

In the past few hours, Mark Wahlberg has instead spread on his Instagram profile, a video from the Uncharted backstage thanks to which we can see him with the typical mustache of Sully, the atypical “mentor” of Nathan Drake.

You can admire the short video below:

Immediately after the end of Uncharted, remember, the actor will head to the United States to shoot Spider-Man 3 until March.

The protagonists of the film will be Tom Holland, interpreter of the young Nathan Drake, e Mark Wahlberg who will play the role of Victor Sullivan, the mentor of the famous treasure hunter of the homonymous series developed by Naughty Dog. Together with them also Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Recall that the Unchartedin the past, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, Eric Warren Singer, Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker have worked. The latest version of the script is by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The directors involved in the film’s long and troubled development so far have been David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon and Shawn Levy, as well as Dan Trachtenberg.

When are you waiting for the film based on the famous Naughty Dog saga supervised by Neil Druckmann? You can have your say in the comments below!