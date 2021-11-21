Uncharted, Tom Holland jealous of Mark Wahlberg and Spider-Man orphan on set: here’s why

The official Uncharted plot published in recent weeks has created many expectations in fans of the videogame saga, and in a new promotional interview with GQ the actor Tom Holland is back to talk about the upcoming movie next year.

Speaking of the relationship between Nathan Drake and Sully, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg – Chosen years ago to play the lead role before Sony reconfigured the film’s script to have a younger Nathan – Tom Holland has revealed that he felt too skinny compared to his colleague. “One day I saw him walk into the set wearing his stage costume and I thought, ‘Fuck, he’s twice my size.’ We had a five-month break during the lockdown, so I thought I’d try to build some muscle to keep up with him. I ate and worked out, ate and worked out, ate and worked out, all the time. And when we met again on set, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Anyway, somebody trained, huh?‘”.

Speaking of physique, as stated in the interview Tom Holland did most of his stunts for Uncharted, which took a lot of preparation. For this reason, the actor he felt an orphan of the Spider-Man mask: “Before this movie I never realized how easy it is to play a superhero wearing a mask. Because when he jumps or fights or flies between buildings and does all those crazy things, his movements are done on the computer. In Uncharted it’s just me and Nathan Drake’s clothes … On a physical level, this movie literally destroyed me.“

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 15th, Uncharted will arrive in theaters on February 18, 2022. Before closing this page, check out the official Uncharted trailer.