Unexpected! Archangel had a great initiative in social networks

PUERTO RICO – Archangel He is described as one of the legends of the urban movement. His contribution to the genre has led him to reach an important place in the music industry. Currently, the Puerto Rican is one of the artists with the greatest presence on social networks. And it is that his fans remain aware of each of his steps.

During the afternoon of this Saturday, the singer of “Amar a blindas” made a live broadcast through his official profile of Instagram to interact once again with his more than 12 million followers. However, in the midst of the dynamic, a totally unexpected event occurred that surprised many.

Archangel will help two fans with their studies

While Archangel He read the comments left by his fans, there was one that caught his attention. “Pay me the school”, said the text published by a user. “What do you want to study?” Said the artist, responding to that follower. Shortly after, he explained that this message had come to his attention and that he would not hesitate to help him.

The interest that this user aroused in the Puerto Rican was so great that it did not take him long to contact the young man, but he did not respond. Shortly after, the artist announced that he would carry out a new dynamic to choose two people who want to train in a career. These would have the opportunity to attend the best schools or universities. All expenses would be covered by him.

Archangel He explained that the people who are selected, regardless of the country, must meet certain requirements to have full protection in their studies. He said that he must always have good grades or else he would not continue to receive his help. “If you want to be an astronaut, we send it to NASA,” said the reggaeton player before his cell phone camera.