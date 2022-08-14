‘Unfaithful’ improves without ‘Survivors’ and comfortably leads on a night marked by cinema

Antena 3 has benefited from the end of Survivors and its debates on Telecinco. And it is that on the day of this Sunday, August 7, the turkish series Unfaithful achieved a rise in share, no longer competing with the Mediaset celebrity reality show.

According to Kantar data offered by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30, Antena 3 managed to lead the night with Unfaithful. The series starring Cansu Dere and Caner Cindoruk was the most watched non-informative program of the day, achieving a 15.6% share Y 1,405,000 spectators on average Despite the increase of 1.3 share points, in viewers it fell by 50,000 compared to the previous week.

On the other hand, the channel achieved the most watched program of the day with Antena 3 Weekend News 1, what does it achieve 1.683.000 average audience viewers and a 19,5% quota.

The Unfaithful series competed, mainly, with cinema. Telecinco broadcast the 2013 film The last call, with Hale Berry, who got 909,000 viewers with 9.6%, thus being the tape with the greatest reception of prime time. The movie of the week for La 1 was Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena and Pamela Adlon. The feature film belonging to the saga transformers you stay with 802,000 followers and 8.5%. Low compared to the issue of the previous week, The Karate Kidwhich signed 982,000 followers and a 9.5% share. Clint Eastwood signed the laSexta proposal, mystic river, award-winning 2003 film with Sean Penn and Tim Robbins. attracted 435,000 viewers and a 4.7% share, which represents an improvement of 2.1 points and 179,000 viewers compared to the previous week, when it was broadcast Silence. the spanish film we are honest peoplein 2, stays with 327,000 spectators and a 3.5%. The most watched movie of the day was An unexpected endin the Multiplex on Antena 3, with a 10.9% audience share and 942,000 viewers. In its third week in prime time, High voltage signed in Four. The contest presented by Christian Gálvez keeps the 4.2% share Y 399,000 spectators. Next, Fourth millenium brand 403,000 followers and a 5.5% fee with its summer reruns. #Fourth millenium signed 403,000 viewers and a 5.5% share in its rerun on @four. 📺 Provides 17.5% of the channel’s audience on the day. 👩Grows 7.5% in the 25-44 year old target.@navedelmisterio pic.twitter.com/Funbrun443 — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) August 8, 2022 Of the rest of the day, note that Telecinco premiered, after The last call, a new season of women in powerwith Carme Chaparro, who got a 6% with 394,000 viewers.

