Unieuro Doppio VAT DISCOUNT only today! Black Friday offers up to -44%

Unieuro strikes again with it VAT discount of the 22% for Black Friday and doubles it at 44% for household appliances. However, as has already happened before, the initiative will be valid only today 25 November 2021, so you only have a few hours to take advantage of it.

Promotion with the 22% discount is valid for all products starting from 299 € (with the exception of some particular categories). The dish is very rich, starting with many Android smartphone at great price, like Redmi GT Master Edition, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro and especially Samsung Galaxy S21 +. You will also find a wide selection of 4K HDR Smart TV latest generation, with some models Samsung And LG. Also excellent is the discount on GoPro HERO10. If you need new appliances, take advantage of it too 44% discount, because it is full of business.

In addition, we recommend that you also take a ride on Amazon, where the offers of the Black Friday: we report the discount for the new Fire TV Stick 2021 Max, available for only € 38 about from the link below.